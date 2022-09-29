Day Of The Devs Reveals More On 10th Anniversary Event

Organizers behind Day Of The Devs have released new details of what they have planned for their 10th Anniversary event this November. The event has two ways for you to participate, the first of them is online as they will be holding a special digital event like they have for the past few years. The second will be in person in San Francisco, as they bring back the physical presence of the event. You can check out the details below.

Day of the Devs 10th Anniversary Digital Showcase

Day of the Devs is hosting their next digital showcase on November 3 via YouTube and Twitch. As with their past events, they'll be showcasing a select group of magical indie games. Past digital showcases have seen viewership in the multi-millions, and have included participation from some of the hottest and innovative games. Day of the Devs most recently celebrated an epic digital showing in June in collaboration with Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest – for a recap, check it out here.

What: Day of the Devs 10th Anniversary Digital Showcase

Where: YouTube and Twitch

When: November 3

Day of the Devs 10th Anniversary In-Person Celebration

After a three year hiatus, Day of the Devs returns to the Midway in San Francisco for another spectacular in-person celebration. This year promises to be the BIGGEST AND BESTEST with a hot selection of games, music, food, and free attendance for people of all ages! In past years, these celebrations have featured numerous previously undiscovered gems that have gone on to become huge hits and beloved cult classics, along with artistic oddities, and unique in-person only experiences cobbled together from LED strips and flashing buttons. This year will be no different! The last in-person event saw over 10,000 attendees and over 70 playable games, adding to the hundreds of titles featured over the last 10 years.