Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Day Of The Devs, The Game Awards

Day Of The Devs: The Game Awards Edition Is Taking Submissions

Day Of The Devs is currently taking submissions from indie developers to be a part of The Game Awards Edition coming in December

Article Summary Day Of The Devs is seeking indie game submissions for its December showcase at The Game Awards Edition 2024.

The digital showcase will be streamed on December 11, just before The Game Awards 10th anniversary.

Indie developers can apply for free until September 30, 2024, with games of all types and genres considered.

Day Of The Devs is a non-profit celebrating diverse and unique indie games through virtual and physical events.

Organizers behind Day Of The Devs are currently taking submissions from indie game developers for the The Game Awards Edition happening in December. The digital showcase will be celebrating this end-of-year event by highlighting several titles on the rise by independent game developers. Those looking to take part in the showcase must submit their game through the official submission page, which is currently taking requests through September 30th, 2024.

Day Of The Devs: The Game Awards Edition

The second Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition digital showcase will be livestreamed on December 11, a day ahead of The Game Awards 10th anniversary broadcast on December 12. More details on the timing will come in the next few weeks. Day of the Devs is looking for unique, diverse, and beautiful indie games to spotlight. Developers from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply, and games/projects of all types and genres will be considered. Day of the Devs is completely free to participating developers, giving indie games a major platform without a financial barrier to entry.

"The fun just doesn't stop for us! We're keeping things moving along at Day of the Devs as we approach the end of the year with more exciting games and news in the indie space," said co-founder Greg Rice. "Come tune in on December 11 to hang with us for a bit (virtually) and discover new games that might just become your most anticipated!"

Day of the Devs is a 501(c)(3) non-profit with the mission to celebrate the creativity, diversity, and magic of video games. Day of the Devs gives a voice to emerging or underrepresented talent with platforms that connect players with developers and their games. Day of the Devs takes on the form of virtual and physical events – all completely free, with no costs to either developers or attendees. Over the last 12 years, Day of the Devs has shined a spotlight on many hundreds of games, hosted tens of thousands of people at in-person events, and reached out to millions of viewers through virtual showcases.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!