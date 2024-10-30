Posted in: Daybreak Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dc universe online, Dungeons & Dragons Online, Everquest, Everquest II, magic: the gathering online, planetside 2, The Lord of the Rings Online

Daybreak Games Reveals Extra Life Charity Plans Across Multiple Titles

Daybreak Games has several charity plans in the works to support Extra Life, as they revealed multiple events across several games

Article Summary Daybreak Games teams up with Extra Life to support kids' hospitals through in-game events and fundraising.

DC Universe Online sets a $20k goal, offering players exclusive rewards and returning fan favorites.

Dungeons & Dragons Online hosts a charity livestream with prizes for reaching donation milestones.

EverQuest I & II, LOTRO, and MTGO offer special items and bonuses for contributing to the cause.

Daybreak Games will be taking part in the Extra Life charity in November, as they have revealed multiple fundraising plans across several of their titles. If you don't already know, Extra Life is the gaming-specific fundraiser that supports the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. We have the full rundown of what they have planned in games like DC Universe Online, Everquest I & II, Lord of the Rings Online, and more.

DC Universe Online

Our goal this year is to cross the $20,000 mark, but we have rewards for everyone in the game when the team crosses other milestones on the way. Curious to know what they are? We've got a lineup of brand-new rewards specifically curated for Extra Life 2024, as well as the grand return of several fan favorites! Our community has already unlocked the first three milestone incentives, giving players the Glimmer Wings, Helper's Halo, Patron's Plumage, Star Crown, and Angelic Drone Emblem cosmetics. There are five tiers to go, so be sure to join our team and help a great cause.

Dungeons & Dragons Online

Dungeons & Dragons Online fans can tune into a special Extra Life livestream. The team will be hosting a livestream on November 2 from 8 a.m. to midnight ET on Saturday, November 2. The team will be giving away prizes and other goodies as they help rally players to raise money for children in need. Three tiers of community incentives will reward players who donate $10 or more for hitting the $10k, $20k, and $30k milestones through random giveaways. Players who donate between $10 and $60 to Extra Life can also choose their own rewards from the Community Loot List. Check out all the details here.

EverQuest I and EverQuest II

Darkpaw Games is rallying its community to help raise money for Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego. Players who donate from $5 to $100 or more can unlock bonuses including "The Kindhearted" title, three Overseer Packs, a Lustrous Flying Carpet, and more. Players who donate to Darkpaw's team will receive codes for both EverQuest I and EverQuest II – there's no need to pick one or the other. Be sure to check out the entire lists of EverQuest and EverQuest II Extra Life community incentives, including up to 200-percent bonus XP gains, 250-percent more rare spawns, a whopping 160-percent increased loot drops, and much more.

The Lord of the Rings Online

Standing Stone Games is giving The Lord of the Rings Online players similar Extra Life rewards to its Dungeons & Dragons Online efforts. The team will be hosting a livestream on November 2 from 8 a.m. to midnight ET on Saturday, November 2. Donors can choose between multiple items within the special Community Loot List and enter the randomly selected drawings for additional Community Loot List picks, LOTRO Points, and the latest expansion, Legacy of Morgoth.

Magic: The Gathering Online

MTGO is raising money for Seattle Children's Hospital this year. Join MTGO Creative Director Ryan Spain and Senior Community Manager Aaron Linde on November 2 from 12-3 p.m. PT on their official Twitch channel. They'll be hosting live matches, discuss the game, and share previews of upcoming sets The team will also be giving away swag bags, Play Points, Exclusive Avatars, and more, so be sure to tune in!

PlanetSide 2

PlanetSide 2 players can join the Extra Life fundraising efforts by donating to their team. Players have already surpassed the original $10k fundraising goal, and they're well on their way to hitting the next goal of $20k. The devs created new Extra Life-themed cosmetics this year, including new Medical Applicator and Nano Armor Kit skins that thematically fit with the charity's focus on restoration. You can get a behind-the-scenes look at how PlanetSide 2's art team incorporated Extra Life designs and ideology to create these amazing new items here.

