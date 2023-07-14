Posted in: Games, Video Games, Yuke's | Tagged: CCG Lab, dc comics, DC Dual Force

DC Dual Force Launches Second Closed Beta Weekend

Yuke's Co. and CCG Lab have launched a brand new Closed Beta for DC Dual Force, which you can check out on several livestreams.

Yuke's Co. and CCG Lab announced they are holding a second Closed Beta weekend for DC Dual Force, happening on Steam and the Epic Games Store right now. The game has slowly been worked on for the past few years, ever since it was announced clear back in the Summer of 2021. This included a recent Closed Beta where streamers enjoyed a taste of what DC's upcoming collectible card game will play like. Now the team are letting regular folks get in on the game with this second round of player testing. Keys for this beta were distributed by streamers and influencers during public playthroughs, essentially creating their own player pool, and will be broadcasting their games live on whatever platforms they are on. You can read more about what's going on below.

"Based on the DC universe, DC Dual Force allows players to experience epic-level combat strategy with their favorite Super Hero or Super-Villain – From Aquaman and Batman to The Joker and Lex Luthor – and everything in Between! In DC Dual Force, you pair your favorite with another Leader from the DC Universe, connecting super friends, like Batman and Wonder Woman, or creating unusual alliances, like Black Adam and… Superman? Then, you surround them with Recruits (other heroes and villains) along with Actions themed to work well with your ultimate duo. In the end, playing your DC Dual Force deck feels like you're in the middle of a fight themed to the Super Heroes (or Super-Villains) you've partnered with. Beyond competitive PvP play, DC Dual Force uniquely allows players to experience classic comics by playing through portions of these stories in PvE play. For example, you can enter Justice League: Origin, and help our heroes defend Earth against Darkseid! New playable comics will be added each week to continue your solo-play adventure.

