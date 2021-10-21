DC Universe Online Celebrates Wonder Woman Day

As part of the celebration for Wonder Woman Day, Dimensional Ink has added some new content to DC Universe Online for everyone to snag. This year celebrates the character's 80th anniversary, and with it we're seeing anything tied to DC Comics roll out the red carpet and celebrate her as best they can. For DCOU, that includes these posters that you see below, both in small and large, as well as a number of costume choices for both her shielding and uniform. They've also tossed in some interesting oddities like a new chroma pack featuring the stars on blue background like the American flag, an 80th anniversary emblem, a new accessory called the Transparent Wonder Plane, and more. We have more info on all of the items below as you only have a limited time to pick them up on your account.

Wonder Woman made her first appearance in comics 80 years ago. To celebrate her and her big anniversary, get your free gifts in DC Universe Online! To claim these gifts, players must log in between October 21-November 17, 2021, with an active membership. One gift per account, but styles can be style-unlocked for 0 Replay Badges. Items are account bound. As an added bonus, DCUO Members will also receive a Transparent Wonder Plane accessory. In support of this special occasion and Wonder Woman's 80th Anniversary, all players can claim the following gifts from now until November 17th, 2021. Amazonian Warrior Chroma Pack

Champion of Themyscira's Shield

Bombshell Wonder Woman's Aegis

Reforged Wonder Girl Bracers

Wonder Woman's 80th Anniversary Poster (Base Poster & Large League hall poster)

Wonder Woman's 80th Anniversary Emblem