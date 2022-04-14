DC Universe Online Launches Episode 43: Dark Knights

Dimensional Ink announced they have released the latest episode for DC Universe Online as players can now enter Episode 43: Dark Knights. The content heads into another version of Earth as this serves as a direct sequel to Episode 42: Legion Of Doom. In case you forgot that story, everything was centered on a destroyed Washington D.C. as the multiverse was slowly falling apart and is now currently on the verge of collapse. It will be up to you to quell those rifts and attempt to put some of it back together. We got the rundown of everything in this latest episode for you below as the episode is officially live today.

Perpetua's plans to undo, remake, and destroy the Multiverse are nearly complete. The Hall of Justice and most of Washington D.C. are in ruins. The world's heroes and villains must cut off Perpetua's power and stop her once and for all, but time is running out. Dark Knights features new daily and weekly Open World missions, with normal and elite versions of a Duo, Alert, and Raid. For a limited time, special event versions of all content will be available to players level 15+ as well! Look for these Event versions in the On Duty menu.

New Open World Missions – Death Metal D.C.

Look for Death Metal D.C. in your Warp Menu or use the teleporter in the House of Legends

New Daily and Weekly missions in Death Metal D.C.

Minimum Level: 15

New Duo – Dark Knights: New Apokolips

Grail has agreed to help Wonder Woman take down a major source of Perpetua's power on New Apokolips. Join forces to end Darkfather's cruel reign.

Open your On Duty Menu and look for Dark Knights: New Apokolips under Tier 10 of the 2 Player Tab. Combat Rating: 350

For the Event Version – look for Dark Knights: New Apokolips (Event) in the On Duty Menu under the Events Tab. Minimum Level: 15

New Alert – Dark Knights: Return to Earth 3

Lex Luthor and Death Metal Batman lead the charge against a major source of Perpetua's power: her throne on Earth 3. Join forces to take on the Crime Syndicate.

Open your On Duty Menu and look for Dark Knights: Return to Earth 3 under Tier 10 of the 4 Player Tab. Combat Rating: 350

For the Event Version – look Dark Knights: Return to Earth 3 (Event) in the On Duty Menu under the Events Tab. Minimum Level: 15

New Raid – Death Metal: The Source Wall

It's time to take the fight to Perpetua! Meet Wonder Woman at the Source Wall and be ready to fight to preserve the Multiverse.

Open your On Duty Menu and look for Dark Knights: The Source Wall under Expert Tier 10 of the 8 Player Tab. Combat Rating: 350

For the Event Version – look for Dark Knights: The Source Wall (Event) in the On Duty Menu under the Events Tab. Minimum Level: 15

New DC Universe Online Gear, Feats and More