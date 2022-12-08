D&D Beyond To Host Special Event With Disability Community Of WotC

D&D Beyond announced that they will hold a new special event showcase for the Disability Community of Wizards of the Coast. The show will be called Galesong: Dragons' Convergence, and will feature several key players, including people from Dimension 20, Critical Role, and the D&D Team at WotC. This play event features American Sign Language interpretation and will focus on characters and performers with disabilities. We have the full rundown of everything you can expect from this show.

The adventure, written and DMed by De Armas, features the setting presented in the most recent D&D Starter Set: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle. This fantastical island off the Sword Coast is a center of magical energy that has been shaped by the lives and, especially, the deaths of dragons. When a ceremony on Stormwreck Isle takes an unexpected turn, five heroes must try to weather the resulting storm and prevent a disaster that could threaten the multiverse!

Galesong: Dragons' Convergence features an adventuring group that includes creator and performer Quincy of Quincy's Tavern on TikTok, performer, consultant, and writer Jennifer Kretchmer (Candlekeep Mysteries, Children of Earte), actor, consultant, and self-proclaimed cyborg Angel Giuffria (Good Trouble, Chicago Med, Nerdist), actor & TTRPG streamer Aliza Pearl (NCIS: Los Angeles, Ripley Improv) and YouTube creator & freelance Deaf interpreter Rogan Shannon ("Queer Signs"). The adventure rolls out over a week of content. Starting on Tuesday, 12/13, see how it all begins when guest players Aabria Iyengar (Dimension 20, Battle for Beyond, Critical Role) and Sam de Leve (Geek & Sundry, D&D Live) task two groups of adventurers with two very unusual missions in Galesong: Before the Storm!

Then fans can see it all come together on Thursday, 12/15 in Galesong: Dragons' Convergence with special appearances by Iyengar and de Leve. Fans will catch a quick glimpse of a few more friends including Taliesin Jaffe, Matthew Mercer, Brennan Lee Mulligan, Amy Dallen, and Robbie Daymond. Finally, on Saturday 12/17, fans can go behind the scenes for some Galesong secrets in a video of conversations with the creators and performers to learn about our players, how they worked with Makenzie to bring their personal visions of their characters to life in D&D, and what it means to them to say that D&D is for everyone!