D&D Partners With Humble Bundle To Benefit Extra Life

Wizards of the Coast has partnered up with Humble Bundle for a special D&D R. A. Salvatore bundle to help benefit Extra Life. Running until October 14th, the two parties are selling multiple books related to Dungeons & Dragons by the New York Times–bestselling author and add-ons for the Neverwinter PC game. You can choose between three pricing tiers ($1, $8, $15), but you are also encouraged to set your own price, to get a special set. The full bundle includes 32 ebooks by Salvatore and the Neverwinter Companion Pack, which is a download code that will give buyers two add-ons to the game for your character. In total, you're getting a chance to purchase $239 worth of novels, plus what is essentially DLC content for a video game, all for whatever you feel like. But keep in mind, this all goes toward a charity.

The proceeds from this deal are going to Extra Life, which is a more gamer-centric organization that works with the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, who have clinics all around the country. The D&D community has been working with them for eight years and has raised $1m toward their cause since 2013. This latest Humble Bundle is another way for fans, players, readers, and viewers can come together and help out a good cause. Now yes, we understand, times are tough right now and there's a lot going on in the world. And we do know that this is a very tempting offer to go jump in on and only give them a single $1 (because some people will do just that). But we'd like to hope our D&D readers are not so cold-blooded that they'd just go for the $1 option and at least go for the $8.