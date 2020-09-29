D&D Partners With Humble Bundle To Benefit Extra Life

Posted on | by Gavin Sheehan | Comments

Wizards of the Coast has partnered up with Humble Bundle for a special D&D R. A. Salvatore bundle to help benefit Extra Life. Running until October 14th, the two parties are selling multiple books related to Dungeons & Dragons by the New York Times–bestselling author and add-ons for the Neverwinter PC game. You can choose between three pricing tiers ($1, $8, $15), but you are also encouraged to set your own price, to get a special set. The full bundle includes 32 ebooks by Salvatore and the Neverwinter Companion Pack, which is a download code that will give buyers two add-ons to the game for your character. In total, you're getting a chance to purchase $239 worth of novels, plus what is essentially DLC content for a video game, all for whatever you feel like. But keep in mind, this all goes toward a charity.

A look at all the books offered up in this new bundle, courtesy of Wizards of the Coast.
A look at all the books offered up in this new bundle, courtesy of Wizards of the Coast.

The proceeds from this deal are going to Extra Life, which is a more gamer-centric organization that works with the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, who have clinics all around the country. The D&D community has been working with them for eight years and has raised $1m toward their cause since 2013. This latest Humble Bundle is another way for fans, players, readers, and viewers can come together and help out a good cause. Now yes, we understand, times are tough right now and there's a lot going on in the world. And we do know that this is a very tempting offer to go jump in on and only give them a single $1 (because some people will do just that). But we'd like to hope our D&D readers are not so cold-blooded that they'd just go for the $1 option and at least go for the $8.

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   envelope  