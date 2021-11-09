Dead By Daylight Arrives On Epic Games Store With New Chapter Reveal

Behaviour Interactive has officially brought Dead By Daylight to the Epic Games Store, and with it, the reveal of a new original chapter. This brand new chapter is called Portrait of a Murder and it brings with it everything you would expect for an original addition as we're getting a brand new killer, a new survivor, and a new map to try and escape from. This latest killer is probably one of the more interesting as they are a Latin American artist who was brutally attacked for her artwork before being taken by The Entity. We have the full rundown of her and the other additions here, along with the latest trailer to show it off. The content will be made available in December, including the base game, all past editions, all DLCs, and bonus content the moment its released.

Portrait of a Murder is a full original chapter including a Killer, a Survivor and a new map. The new Killer is The Artist: gifted but tormented Chilean painter Carmina Mora. Carmina was on the verge of taking her own life just before she was saved by an eerie murder of crows. The unreal experience transformed her jet-black ink surrealist art form into a bolder, larger and more colorful expression. She started painting large-scale militant murals on street corners, exposing local corruption. Everywhere she performed, crows followed. As she soared in the public eye and shed more light on corruption, she started receiving death threats. The fateful moment arrived, and Carmina was abducted with her friends and taken to an abandoned graveyard in the middle of the desert. Her wrists were severed, and her tongue chopped off. At the same moment, a torrent of crows erupted from the clouds once again, this time to assault her assailants as well as her friends. After this brutal encounter left her maimed, Carmina was taken by The Entity. Twisted into a grotesque vessel of vengeance, she would turn anyone in her path into carrion for the flock.

Dead by Daylight | Portrait of a Murder | Announcement Trailer

Players preferring to roam the Entity's realm with Survivors' eyes will be thrilled to play as Mexican American character Jonah Vasquez. As a dedicated CIA codebreaker, deciphering math equations and the secrets within was second nature for the seasoned agent. Since his teenagerhood, he had been seeing a string of numbers, that seemed to follow him everywhere. When the numbers appeared again during a CIA assignment, he discovered a formula that took him to a haunting reality beyond comprehension: a lost cemetery in Chile. The numbers prophesized him being at that location, at that moment. As Jonah Vasquez was reflecting on his discovery, crows awoke from the trees, screeching relentlessly. It was as if they knew: it was time. In the dust-choked expanse of the Chilean desert lies a graveyard abandoned by the living, battered by the passage of time: The Forsaken Boneyard. Only through violence was it once more given prominence, hosting the bloody murder of Carmina Mora and her friends. The new Dead By Daylight map also features a towering crypt that offers a roost for the crows to observe the trial, beady eyes gazing with fascination, never forgetting the day they fed greedily on the flesh of screaming men and women.