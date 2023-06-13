Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Behaviour Interactive, dead by daylight

Dead By Daylight Launches New Chapter Called End Transmission

Behaviour Interactive has officially launched the latest Dead By Daylight chapter as we get a sci-fi spin in End Transmission.

Behaviour Interactive has officially released their latest chapter for Dead By Daylight, as we get a sci-fi twist with End Transmission. The latest chapter will have you fighting a creature of humanity's own design as The Singularity has decided you need to die. You're also getting a new survivor from this twisted part of The Fog who knows how to keep their wits about them as you traverse a brand new map that will complicate things on four different levels. Enjoy the latest trailers below as the content is now live.

"The Singularity can spy on Survivors anywhere on any Map with his special ability, Quantum Instantiation. By setting Biopods on vertical surf Once a Survivor is Slipstreamed, The Singularity can materialize behind them and strike. Slipstreamed Survivors can pass the effect onto other nearby Survivors, turning cooperation in Dead By Daylight on its head. Gabriel Soma has a few tricks up his sleeve to escape The Singularity. A skilled and manual explorer, the newest Survivor joining Dead By Daylight is the embodiment of human resilience. Sent by Huxlee Corporation, an enterprise responsible for seeking new worlds – and assimilating their resources – his quick thinking and technical intuition have helped Gabriel survive so far. The last man standing, he will give all he got to survive in the Entity's Realm.​"

"Toba Landing is an otherworldly environment comprised of thick vegetation of an alien jungle. Players will need to adapt to the line of sights variations and find their way around Toba Landing to complete their objectives. Offering four different levels of verticality, Toba Landing is an unparalleled setting: its ground level features a mix of vegetation that permits players to not only navigate around the base, but under it as well. A large structure divided in an equipment storage area and a health & genetic area offers a higher point of view on the grounds. The last zone available is the roof of the base, giving players a unique vista over the entire Map."

