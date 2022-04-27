Dead By Daylight Reveals The Game's First LGBTQIA2+ Character

Behaviour Interactive revealed a brand new character coming to Dead By Daylight as it will be its first LGBTQIA2+ character. Starting on April 28th, the team will launch their latest Archives event with Tome II: Devotion. According to the info released by the team, this Tome will explore the more memories of The Twins, as well as those of survivor character David King, as they explore "his struggle to come to terms with his homosexuality." Like previous events like this, you'll be getting new outfits and items that you can only collect while the event is happening. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer.

Since his introduction in Dead By Daylight, Survivor David King quickly became a fan-favourite. Currently occupying a comfortable top ten position as one of the realm's most-played Survivor, David is a hot-tempered ruffian with a penchant for a good scrap, whose time as a debt collector brought pain both internal and external. While a fragment of his pre-Fog life was previously revealed, there remained much to uncover. Throughout Devotion, fans will discover, that part of his personal struggles revolve around accepting his own identity and sexuality. David's memories will take players in a pub, where a conversation about romantic relationships leads him to speak more about his personal life, including a past boyfriend.

Bringing inclusivity and representation to life in a meaningful way within Dead By Daylight's storytelling has been a focus for the development team over the last few years. Creating content devoid of negative tropes, versus simply checking a box was the creators' priority. To achieve this, the team collaborated with GaymerX, a consulting organization dedicated to providing best practices for integration of LGBTQIA2+ themes into established games. The non-profit precisely offered support around in-game content and how to approach diversity stories without falling into harmful representation.