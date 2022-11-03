Dead By Daylight Shows Off New Chapter, Forged In Fog

Behaviour Interactive revealed details of the latest chapter coming to Dead By Daylight as players will be Forged In Fog. This latest addition to the game will bring a medieval presence to the mix as you'll have to contend with the new killer known as The Knight, as well as a scholar survivor known as Viottorio Toscano, all of which will happen inside the new castle location map known as The Shattered Square. We got the finer details for you below and the latest trailer as this chapter will go live on November 22nd.

"Machiavellian Tactics: ​The Knight is a calculating commander and formidable fighter, capable of cutting down anyone in his way. From a young age, The Knight learnt to wield weapons and gained the undying allegiance of three loyal Guards: The Carnifex, The Assassin, and The Jailer. Earning renown and notoriety for his martial exploits, he ascended to knighthood and set his sights on a dark campaign for dominion. The Knight's Power, Guardia Compagnia, allows players to create a Patrol Path and summon an AI-controlled Guard, leaving a Standard Flag in position. Once summoned, that Guard can survey and patrol, hunt and chase Survivors, or damage Pallets and Generators. When a Survivor is spotted, the Guard will chase his prey for a finite amount of time or disappear once his target is wounded. The new Dead By Daylight Survivor can outsmart a Guard by staying alive until the Hunt Timer ends, unhooking a fellow Survivor, or catching the Standard Flag when activated. Each Guard has their own special talent – but only one can be used at a time. Survivors will have to be extra careful about the whereabouts of both The Knight and his allies. Adaptative survival – or slaying – strategies are crucial."

"Keeper of Arcane Secrets: Born into lordship, Vittorio Toscano is a scholar in search of ancient secrets and obscurities. He has an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, driven by a relentless quest to bring peace, harmony, and order to the world. After many expeditions, Vittorio encountered The Knight. While their relationship was initially mutually beneficial, things changed once The Knight revealed his true intentions…. Vittorio's appearance bears marks of suffering and hard-earned wisdom. His body is covered in strange symbols that glow in a mysterious turquoise light, as if imbued with arcane energy. The mysteries of their origin – and their meaning – will be revealed in time…"