Dead Cells Receives The New "Everyone Is Here" Content

Motion Twin and Evil Empire released a new update for Dead Cells today as players can now experience when Everyone Is Here. This content is giving you a little crossover action as several heroes from different games are making their presence known to help you out. Specifically in the form of their various weapons, which can help you take care of certain things in different ways. We have the rundown of what you get in total below along with the patch notes you can check out here.

New weapons and skills are also collectable in newly introduced 'lore rooms'. The weapons have been designed and implemented to pay tribute to its original game, but with the classic Dead Cells touch that fans have come to know and love. Additionally, today's update coincicdes with a new bundle on Steam that includes Dead Cells, Curse of the Dead Gods, Guacamelee 2, and Skul. Hollow Knight – Pure Nail (Can attack upward and downward. Attacking downward while airborne causes you to bounce on your enemies, dealing critical damage.)

(Can attack upward and downward. Attacking downward while airborne causes you to bounce on your enemies, dealing critical damage.) Blasphemous – Face Flask (Crush a flask on your forehead, dealing low damage to yourself and transforming 35 percent of your missing health into recovery.)

(Crush a flask on your forehead, dealing low damage to yourself and transforming 35 percent of your missing health into recovery.) Hyper Light Drifter – Gun & Sword (The gun marks its targets while also dealing damage. The sword deals critical damage to the marked targets, increasing with the number of gun marks on the target. Sword hits also recharge the gun's ammo, which doesn't recharge passively.)

(The gun marks its targets while also dealing damage. The sword deals critical damage to the marked targets, increasing with the number of gun marks on the target. Sword hits also recharge the gun's ammo, which doesn't recharge passively.) Guacamelee! – Pollo Power (Turn into a chicken for a few seconds, firing several explosive eggs around you because of course.)

(Turn into a chicken for a few seconds, firing several explosive eggs around you because of course.) Skul: The Hero Slayer – Bone (Smash enemies with a bone club. Hitting with the second attack enables a whirlwind attack that deals critical damage.)

(Smash enemies with a bone club. Hitting with the second attack enables a whirlwind attack that deals critical damage.) Curse of the Dead Gods – Machete & Pistol (Slash twice with a machete. The third attack uses the pistol to bump and inflict critical damage to nearby enemies. Holding the attack button charges a slow and powerful ranged attack.)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dead Cells: Everyone is Here! Gameplay Trailer (https://youtu.be/rUb-6F1TV6M)