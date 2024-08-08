Posted in: Capcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dead rising, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Confirmed For November Physical Release

Capcom confirmed they will release a physical edition of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, as the console editions will arrive in November

Capcom confirmed this morning that Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will be getting a physical release, as we'll see copies of the game drop in November. Right now, the game will be released digitally on September 19, 2024. However, Xbox and PlayStation owners who wish to have the physical game on their shelves will be able to do so when they release disc versions on November 8, 2024. No word yet if that will come with any bonus content of special edition options, but the option to own it for your own collection will be an option for console players.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

One day, the peaceful town of Willamette, Colorado, found itself put under quarantine by the U.S. Army. Frank West, a freelance journalist, smells a scoop and finds his way into the only shopping mall in town. Unfortunately, the mall had turned into a living hell, crawling with countless zombies. Help will arrive in 72 hours, so it's up to him to find out the truth behind this incident before it's too late! Reanimated from the ground up with Capcom's RE ENGINE, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is the definitive remaster of the 2006 classic Dead Rising, which delivered a fresh take on the zombie genre with incredible action, over-the-top combat, hordes of weapon choices, wacky costumes (trust us, they're even wackier this time around), and a comedic yet compelling storyline.

Quality-of-Life Improvements: Improvements such as the ability to complete certain actions while talking on the transceiver and uninterrupted calls, even when being attacked, have been introduced.

Improvements such as the ability to complete certain actions while talking on the transceiver and uninterrupted calls, even when being attacked, have been introduced. Say Cheese!: Various photo filters like Black and White, Sepia, Vintage, Pixel Art, and more have been added to the game's photo feature so players can flex their creative muscles as the best zombie-hunting photojournalist in the biz.

Various photo filters like Black and White, Sepia, Vintage, Pixel Art, and more have been added to the game's photo feature so players can flex their creative muscles as the best zombie-hunting photojournalist in the biz. An All-Star Cast: Take a deeper look into some of the returning fan-favorite characters like the militaristic Brad Garrison, the new Department of Homeland Security agent Jessie McCarney, and the tight-lipped Russell Barnaby, plus some of the lovely Psychopaths like the Convicts, Steven Chapman, and Larry Chiang!

