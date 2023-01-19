Deadpool Announced For Marvel Midnight Suns As DLC Need more Deadpool in your video games? The iconic Marvel character has been added to Marvel's Midnight Suns in the first major DLC.

2K Games has launched a new DLC today for Marvel's Midnight Suns, as Deadpool brings fourth wall chaos to the game. This is basically a new character addition, and while that sounds simplistic on the surface, its anything but that. You're getting someone who changes the dynamic of a lot of the game simply by having him around as a character in your party. Not just in terms of combat, but also in cutscenes, dialogue, and the ability to get things done and take things places that you wouldn't get from the majority of the characters at your disposal. If you're a Deadpool fan and are playing the game, he's a must-own. The DLC will be released on January 26th across the board, available for either standalone purchase or in the Season Pass (included in the Legendary Edition). Each DLC from here going forward will add a new recruitable hero, new story missions, a new upgrade for the Abbey, and a selection of new skins and outfits.

"The Merc with a Mouth is now the Merc with a Date. Join Deadpool as he teams up with the Midnight Suns to tear evil a new one on January 26th! Expand your adventure with Deadpool in The Good, The Bad, and The Undead, the first DLC for Marvel's Midnight Suns. Deadpool joins the team as an in-your-face damage dealer wielding ten unique Hero abilities. Plus, enjoy new story missions, a tasty new Abbey Upgrade, and some stylish cosmetics for everyone's favorite Merc! As a recruitable hero, expect the full suite of Marvel's Midnight Suns' greatness, with Deadpool bringing unique new abilities and his signature brand of chaos to the battlefield, as well as the opportunity to build Friendship and become best friends with the Merc with a Mouth in the Abbey. New enemy types will also be introduced in the story missions — plus, you'll want to develop Deadpool's unique Research project Food Truck to give you an extra tactical edge on the battlefield"