Dear Ella Launches New PvP Mode In Latest Update

Com2uS has released a brand new update in their mobile title Dear Ella, adding a number of features, including PvP Mode. The new mode is called Arena, and focuses heavily on fighting with other players in order to score limited-time bonus rewards, even if you simply join the fray and take a loss. You will have the chance to spend crystals at the all-new Crystal Shop for exclusive gear, as well as other rare items you can only pic up using that mode. We have more info on the additions below.

Arena – Players can compete against one another by strategically deploying their heroes. Participate in the first regular season by January 9, 2023, and receive rewards based on performance at the Arena. Players who rank up to 100 or higher will be provided with Crystals.

Players can compete against one another by strategically deploying their heroes. Participate in the first regular season by January 9, 2023, and receive rewards based on performance at the Arena. Players who rank up to 100 or higher will be provided with Crystals. Seasonal Events – Hero Tickets and gems will be given to players who join the competition at the Arena by December 28th, depending on the number of fights. Additionally, players who win the fights will receive Gems and random boxes containing legendary gear.

Hero Tickets and gems will be given to players who join the competition at the Arena by December 28th, depending on the number of fights. Additionally, players who win the fights will receive Gems and random boxes containing legendary gear. Crystal Shop – Crystals, which are crucial in-game items, are now rewards. Players can purchase rare items like exclusive gear and power up their heroes.

"Set in a fantasy universe, Dear Ella tasks players with rallying powerful heroes and embarking on an epic journey across a growing number of vibrant worlds to help Princess Ella avenge her fallen father and claim the throne. Princess Ella was betrayed and murdered by her uncle. When she wakes up, she finds herself one year back in time! Discover anime-themed characters and immersive cartoon strips! Enjoy the fun of control with tactical deployment and a unique Chain Skill system! Start your adventure now with a charming band of heroes! Get ready to immerse yourself in Dear, Ella – an anime-style collectible RPG!"