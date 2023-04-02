Death Or Treat Receives Release Date With Latest Trailer Death Or Treat gets a proper release date announced in the latest trailer, as the game will be coming out this May.

Perp Games and indie developer Saona Games confirmed the release date for Death Or Treat this past week with the release of the game's latest trailer. Along with a good look at the gameplay and some of the story, the trailer revealed we will be seeing the game on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles on May 5th, 2023. Enjoy the trailer below as we now wait out the next few weeks.

"You will play as Scary, the owner of Ghost Mart, leader in manufacturing candies for Halloween. Discover a huge world with lots of rooms, and explore new maps in every run while you try to survive the hordes of enemies. It's not an easy task, every world is even more tricky than the other. Starting with Darkchat, the Storyum lab, Riptok, the most used app sede; Deviltube, leaders distributing storyum; and the last but not least FaceBoo!, the ultimate epic frontier. Will you overcome the challenge and dare to defeat Clark Fackerberg?"

"Combat is one of the fundamental pillars of Death or Treat. Choose your favorite weapon style (fast, heavy or ranged) and face a real horde of enemies in the purest hack'n slash style: fly through the air and attack the crowd with force, move nimbly, and look for their weak point. Collect valuable hidden treasures to unlock new terrifying weapons and spooky skills that will help you in your journey. Meet the spooky but friendly neighbors of HallowTown; they are a coffin of surprises! Each one of the stores that you will find in HallowTown can provide different profits for your enterprise. You can create new weapons at Frank's Forge, or buy healing potions at DetoxBucks. Our vampire shopkeeper, Joe Bite Them, will help you get new empty slots for your inventory, and the Pumpkin guys will teach you how to craft magic spells. Finally, go to Pumpkin© to trade your ingredients for more candies!"