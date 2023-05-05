Death Trick: Double Blind Drops Free Demo At LudoNarraCon 2023 Misty Mountain Studio and Neon Doctrine have a new demo available for LudoNarraCon 2023, as you can try out Death Trick: Double Blind.

Developer Misty Mountain Studio and publisher Neon Doctrine have provided a free demo for Death Trick: Double Blind during LudoNarraCon 2023. The game will throw you into the middle of a mystery as the headlining magician has vanished at the circus, as you try to solve what happened to them while the show continues to happen. The demo is available right now on the game's Steam page for the event, as we have more info about it below.

"Step into the world of a mid-twentieth century American traveling circus with the lush, vintage-inspired art style, and an atmospheric original soundtrack that reckons back to familiar sounds of that time period. Immerse yourself in a detective story with twists and turns that will shock and delight fans of the genre, and get to know a colorful cast of characters each with their own stories… and their own secrets. Trouble is brewing at Morgan's Traveling Circus, and it's up to players to gather clues, interrogate suspects, and point out contradictions in their quest to solve the mysterious disappearance of Morgan's star magician. What hidden secrets among Death Trick: Double Blind's cast of colorful characters hold the truth? Who's lying? Who is responsible?! The game is a unique non-linear interactive story set in mid-twentieth century America at the height of traveling circus popularity. The game features a riveting detective story with twists and turns that will shock and delight fans of the genre."