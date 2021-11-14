Death's Gambit: Afterlife Is Getting A Boxed Version For Switch

Serenity Forge and Meridiem Games revealed they will be releasing a special boxed version of Death's Gambit: Afterlife for Nintendo Switch. As you can see from the image below, this version of it will come with a special case with new art, a physical copy of the game, a double-sided poster, and an artbook. This is going to be one of those fun editions for people who absolutely love the game, which incidentally, this is the most updated version that will come with all the content released to this point. We don't have a price for it yet, but we do know it will be released sometime in Q1 2022.

Death's Gambit: Afterlife is a new, expanded edition of the 2D action RPG platformer, offering players a wealth of new content to experience; including 20 challenging leves (double the original release) 3 new endings, a total of 32 new weapons (from the original 11) as well as 6 new bosses and an increase to over 100 talents. New game modes such as 'Insanity', 'Heroic' and 'New Game +' are also added to further expand the gameplay experience and replayability. Death's Gambit: Afterlife is set in a medieval world shrouded in mystery, inhabited by immortal souls. Players will step into the role of the Sorum, a servant of Death, and must learn new skills and master an array of weapons as they seek to destroy the source of immortality.

Players will face terrifying enemies and battle against legendary bosses utilising an arsenal of weapons and powerful abilities in combat scenarios that demand not only skill, but also strategy and creativity to prevail. Choosing from seven playable classes, players are able to customise their character with new equipment and talents, as well as choose their own play style as they prepare to die, a lot, in a brutal and unforgiving world.