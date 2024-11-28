Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: DeathSprint 66, Secret Mode, sumo digital

DeathSprint 66 Releases Second Update in Early Access

Secret Mode has released the second major update for DeathSprint 66 this week as the game continues to be worked on in Early Access

Article Summary DeathSprint 66's second update adds three new thrilling courses: Vertigo, Backout, and Smog.

Prestige Mode unlocks new cosmetics for players reaching Fame level 66, resetting their rank.

Run, jump, and slide through deadly tracks, utilizing abilities like Enraged Charge and GIGA SAW.

High FAME rank attracts sponsors, offering a variety of cosmetics for your runner in a thrilling PvP experience.

Indie game developer Sumo Digital and publisher Secret Mode released the second major update for DeathSprint 66 while the game is in Early Access. The update has added three new courses for you to run, going by the names Vertigo, Backout, and Smog. The team has also added the new Prestige Mode, providing those who have reached Fame level 66 the option to reset their rank for new cosmetic rewards, specifically ones that will be extra flashy and let others know exactly what kind of a runner you are. Enjoy the latest trailer above showing off more of the update.

DeathSprint 66

Run for Fame. Die for Glory. In the year 2066, the Bachman Media Network is, yet again, set to dominate the world of brutal entertainment with the latest series of their headline show. DeathSprint 66 sees challengers take on the role of a Clone Jockey with an endless supply of clones at their disposal to compete in the visceral velocity of DeathSprint. Take part in thrilling 8-player PvP on-foot races across extreme obstacle courses that push the boundaries of entertainment. Run, jump, drift, and slide your way through a series of deadly tracks, chaining together traversals to enter a flow state and earn HYPE. Collect Tributes to gain access to exciting and deadly abilities, including Enraged Charge, Seeker Drone, Mag Shield, and everyone's favorite, the GIGA SAW. A well-deployed ability can be the difference between winning and losing; making those split-second strategic decisions is vital to your race.

Winning is not enough. Entertaining the audience on track leads to bigger rewards off it. Your FAME rank is a measure of how attractive you are to sponsors, the higher the rank, the more interested they'll be, unlocking a greater variety of cosmetics for your runner. Tracks are filled with deadly booby traps, thrilling traversals, and opportunities to take out your rivals, meaning that each race is an unpredictable, unique, and gripping experience. In the ruins of long-abandoned cities of the old world, the Bachman Media Network has built a series of deadly racetracks designed for one purpose – to keep their blood-thirsty viewers entertained. Deadly traps and difficult traversals litter each track, but with an endless supply of human clones to race with, contestants must fight a bloody battle to the finish and claim victory.

