Deathverse: Let It Die – Season One Enters Phase 3

GungHo Online Entertainment has added new content to the first season of Deathverse: Let It Die, as the game has entered its third phase. The content adds in a few new features that you'll have some fun with, including the addition of The Yeti to the mix which feels more like a holiday addition at the moment. You'll also experience two new areas that have been opened up with some interesting pathways. You'll also have access to two new bundles of cosmetics to dress yourself up. We got the rundown from the developers of everything that's been added to the game below, as this content will run all the way until January 11th.

The Yeti joins the fray in Deathverse: Let It Die. This cold-blooded Cryptid has only one goal in mind: hunt down contestants to rip them limb from limb.

Craft and equip additional weapon variants for the Machete, Katana, Hammer, Arms, Buzzsaw, and Twin Knives. Hack apart the competition with the "Ramjet Chopper" Machete, whack your opponents with the "Diabolic Grabber" Arms, or carve through enemies like a holiday dinner with the "Aero Sonic" Buzzsaw. Make sure you try out the "Bloody Sakura" Katana, which can now break enemy shields.

Two new arena Units open up with altitude and obstacles, with twisted paths for the blood bath. These larger Units are more than double the size of normal Units.

Splatter Mountain offers a harrowing climb through deadly terrain. Go over the river and through the woods to brawl in a jungle arena and scale devastatingly tall mountains.

Meteor Valley is an undulating landscape with vast stretches of treacherous terrain. Make sure to have your Wilson ready, because you'll need to scan ahead if you want to find your foes and survive.

Two cosmetic bundles, the Deep Forest Bundle and High Steam Bundle.