Deathverse: Let It Die Will Suspend Services This Year

GungHo Online Entertainment announced this morning they are officially suspending services for Deathverse: Let It Die. The developers made the announcement on the game's website this morning, which we have the bulk of it for you below, letting fans know that they are essentially going to redevelop the game. Or in words, without saying it, the game failed and they're going to try again. This will involved the team going through and reexamining core mechanics of the game as they attempt to improve it for re-release. Until then, optional purchases of Death Metals will no longer be available starting February 7th, and all game services will cease on July 18th.

" There is no doubt that we experienced some challenges since the launch of our game, particularly with regards to in-game matchmaking and lag. We deeply apologize for these issues that may have caused an inconvenience to our players. While we have tried various solutions to some degree of success, we have not been able to resolve the underlying problems. As a result, the development and operations teams have made the decision to temporarily suspend the game's services while we redevelop Deathverse: Let It Die."

"This was a difficult decision for us to make. However, we believe that re-releasing the game with significant improvements will allow it to be enjoyed by a wider audience as well as our current players.

Considering how much time goes into developing a game–and that there's a finite number of games one can possibly make in a lifetime–it's impossible to say at this stage whether this is the right choice. But we love this game and are proud to have developed it together as a team. Therefore, we believe this is the best possible decision at this time. We will be doing our utmost to prepare for the re-release so that our current community can enjoy the game alongside many more new players in the future. We greatly appreciate your understanding and support."