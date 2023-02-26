Deceit 2 Officially Announced For both PC & Consoles World Makers revealed their latest game this past week, Deceit 2, as it will be released for PC and consoles.

Indie developer and publisher World Makers revealed their latest game, Deceit 2, will be coming out for both PC and consoles. While it is a sequel, it will not follow the original storyline as the devs revealed the game will contain all-new content, overhauled characters, and gameplay innovations. You'll be playing with nine strangers trapped together, with two of them hiding a monstrous secret that could cost everyone else their lives. The game doesn't have a release date, or even any real confirmation it will be released this year. But for the time being, enjoy the trailer below.

"Deceit 2 will be an evolution for asymmetric horror gameplay, bringing players an authentic terrifying atmosphere that permeates every aspect of the game. Deceit 2 will feature a massive overhaul of gameplay mechanics that will create a more tense and suspicious atmosphere for players as they attempt to figure out who among their friends is the Infected Terror stalking them. Combat will feature new items and abilities to empower the innocents as they defend themselves against the Infected, as well as interactive maps that create more intense chases. Deceit 2 will also offer narrative content to fans featuring new and returning characters from the original Deceit, following the story of a mysterious ritual with blood and subterfuge in a multidimensional fight to survive."

New Next-Gen Visuals: All-new visually stunning characters and maps built completely from the ground up for modern platforms in Unreal Engine 5.

Increased Player Count: Deceit 2 expands the player cap from six to nine players. Maps and gameplay have been redesigned to accommodate larger matches.

Overhauled Combat: Intense chase sequences with remastered Terror monsters, new items and abilities, and interactive maps provide groundbreaking asymmetric action.

Three New Characters: A set of brand new characters join the roster.

Enhanced Story Content: Detailed backstories and expanded lore wrap the characters and players into a richer universe.

Rich Investigation Mechanics: New items, clues, and abilities flesh out the investigation gameplay.