Deceive Inc. Announced For Release In Early 2023

Tripwire Interactive has entered into a new partnership with Sweet Bandits Studios to release Deceive Inc. sometime in early 2023. The agreement between the two companies is that essentially Tripwire will be publishing and helping out in a collaborative way with the developer on the multiplayer espionage title, while Sweet Bandits will retain creative control over the game along with general project and studio operations. You can check out more about the game down below as it will be released sometime early next year on PC for both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Welcome to Deceive Inc., a private corporation with complete monopoly over the international espionage market. You can disguise yourself as anyone you meet in an instant, have access to state-of-the-art gadgets the rest of the world can only dream of and possess skills that would make Hollywood super spies jealous. But your are not alone. Rival spies are after the same objective and every single one of them is as skilled, cunning and well-equipped as you are. Blend in, grab the objective and break out. In the end, only one spy can complete the mission and get the paycheck. Company policy.

Find your playstyle with a roster of diverse agents each with their own unique weapon and skillset. From world-renowned burglars to up-and-coming espionage sensations, Deceive Inc. prides itself on being an equal opportunity employer. Create your loadouts from a plethora of highly versatile gadgets. With agent's favorites like the Inflatable mat, holo-mimic and bullet proof umbrella, our world-class R&D department got you covered. Literally.

Every Deceive Inc. agent is outfitted with a high-tech holographic watch allowing you to disguise yourself as guests, staff members or even security guards to gain access to restricted areas without arousing suspicion. Guaranteed to keep you hidden as long as you don't shoot… or get shot. Infiltrate sprawling locations filled with people to suspect, electronics to hack, restricted areas to trespass in and windows to jump from. How you get inside the vault and steal the objective is entirely up to you… and all the rival spies who will stop at nothing to beat you to it. No pressure.