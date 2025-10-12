Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arvis Games, Deckanism: Singularity Island

Deckanism: Singularity Island Drops Steam Next Fest Demo

Prepare for a chaotic puzzle game that mixed multiple popular game genres, as a free demo of Deckanism: Singularity Island is out now

Article Summary Deckanism: Singularity Island blends roguelike, deckbuilder, and auto-battler genres in a unique puzzle combat.

Every battle challenges players to build engines, predict moves, and unlock creative synergies for victory.

Over 50 inspirations and 150 items allow endless deck strategies, with unlockable upgrades for every new loop.

Customize gameplay with 50+ skins, each offering new starting decks and combinations to explore each run.

Indie game developer and publisher Arvis Games has launched a free demo for the game Deckanism: Singularity Island ahead of Steam Next Fest this week. This is quite literally a cacophony of current video game genres thrown together as you're getting a game that's part roguelike, part deckbuilder, part atoo-battler, in which every single fight you have is a puzzle. You will have to build different mechanisms to take into battle and counter the attacks of enemies as you will unleash your perfect combo from everything you put together. Sounds a little confusing yet? You'll get a chance to sort it all out when you try out the demo on Steam, but before that, check out the latest trailer and info here to prepare you for the fight.

Deckanism: Singularity Island

You step into the role of one of the conscious helmet-wearing clones, struggling to break free from the loop. But every run—called a loop—resets progress, forcing players to rebuild decks, test new strategies, and unlock permanent upgrades that carry across attempts. Success comes from learning how to design mechanisms to create the ultimate engine: intricate combinations of cards, items, and synergies that trigger, chain, and amplify one another to devastating effect.

Puzzle-Like Combat: Every battle is a test of reading, prediction and adaptation. Outsmart your opponent by solving the tactical puzzle they present each turn.

Every battle is a test of reading, prediction and adaptation. Outsmart your opponent by solving the tactical puzzle they present each turn. Mechanism-Building Gameplay: Cards interact like gears in a machine, triggering and chaining effects to form devastating mechanisms and unexpected synergies.

Cards interact like gears in a machine, triggering and chaining effects to form devastating mechanisms and unexpected synergies. 50+ Inspirations: Unlock powerful passive effects that reshape your strategy and transform every loop into a new experiment.

Unlock powerful passive effects that reshape your strategy and transform every loop into a new experiment. 150+ Items: Combine unique weapons to engineer endless decks, engines, and playstyles.

Combine unique weapons to engineer endless decks, engines, and playstyles. 50+ Customization Sets: Each skin piece grants its own starting deck and inspiration. Mix and match to redefine your build every run and discover fresh combos.

