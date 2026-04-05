Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Red Bull, Red Bull Faster, Trackmania

Red Bull Faster Arrives in Amsterdam For Trackmania Tournament

Red Bull Faster has returned for 2026: Trackmania players are competing in online qualifiers through May for a spot at the grand finals in Amsterdam and a €50k prize pool.

Article Summary Red Bull Faster returns to Amsterdam for an epic 2026 Trackmania esports tournament this May.

Players compete in global online qualifiers from April 3 to May 2 for a shot at the €50k prize pool.

Top 8 Trackmania racers will battle in the grand finals at AMAZE Amsterdam on May 16, 2026.

Iconic Trackmania creator Wirtual will stream every race, with live event tickets available for fans.

Red Bull has brought back its Trackmania esports event this month, with Red Bull Faster underway and the finals set to take place in Amsterdam. The event was a major success for the company last year and did well in terms of numbers for the Ubisoft racing title, as players competed across several events and courses to become the overall champion. Last year, Canadian player CarlJr won the inaugural tournament in March 2025 at Milton Keynes, UK, defeating German player GranaDy in a very dramatic 1vs1vs1vs1 "Sudden Death" race.

This year, players will compete in three qualifiers in April and early May, culminating in the finals at AMAZE in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on May 16, 2026, where the best will vie for a piece of the €50k prize pool. You can enter the qualifiers by opening the game and going to the in-game club Red Bull Faster, where you can access the tournament's custom maps and put your best time in. We have more details from the organizers below, and we wish luck to those of you who enter.

Trackmania Pros Compete in Red Bull Faster 2026 Across All of April

From Red Bull Gaming:

The inaugural Red Bull Faster tournament in 2025 saw Trackmania's elite descend on Red Bull Racing's MK-7 headquarters in Milton Keynes, where eight finalists battled it out in front of a live audience and thousands watching online. Now, the tournament returns for 2026 with a new location, a new field of challengers, and the same relentless pursuit of speed. For this year's competition, players will take on eight custom maps, two of them Dutch-themed and four new tournament-specific liveries created exclusively for Red Bull Faster.

Aspiring competitors will first need to prove themselves in the global online qualifiers, which open April 3 and run until May 2. Across the qualifier period, players will be pushing for the fastest possible runs as they climb the global leaderboard. Only the top 100 will advance to the stage 2 online qualifiers, with the top 8 securing a coveted spot on the starting line at the grand finals in Amsterdam.

Guiding viewers through every jump, drift, and split-second finish will be Øyvind "Wirtual" Iversen, one of Trackmania's most iconic creators and a leading voice within the community. Streaming the event live across his YouTube and Twitch channels, Wirtual will bring fans closer to the action as the world's fastest Trackmania drivers push the limits of precision and speed in pursuit of victory throughout the tournament. As Red Bull Faster builds towards its Amsterdam showdown, fans will also have the opportunity to experience the action live, with a limited number of spectator tickets for the grand finals now available, giving attendees the chance to watch the competition unfold in person.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!