Defeating Sierra In Pokémon GO: Rocket Leader Counters For Fall 2020

The Team GO Rocket Leaders of Pokémon GO have new Shadow Pokémon on their teams. Here is everything you need to know about Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra, including her entire line-up, the best counters, and which of her Pokémon you can catch Shiny.

Sierra's line-up consists of:

Slot One: Drowzee

Slot Two: Exeggutor, Lapras, Sharpedo

Slot Three: Alakazam, Houndoom, Shiftry

Here are counters for each of her possible Pokémon:

Drowzee: Scizor (Fury Cutter, X-Scissor)

Exeggutor: Scizor (Fury Cutter, X-Scissor), Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Lapras: Lucario (Counter, Power-Up Punch), Machamp (any full Fighting-type moveset), Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch, Stone Edge as a third move for coverage)

Sharpedo: Lucario (Counter, Power-Up Punch), Machamp (any full Fighting-type moveset), Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch, Stone Edge as a third move for coverage)

Alakazam: Scizor (Fury Cutter, X-Scissor), Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch), Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Houndoom: Lucario (Counter, Power-Up Punch), Machamp (any full Fighting-type moveset), Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch, Stone Edge as a third move for coverage)

Shiftry: Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat), Lucario (Counter, Power-Up Punch), Machamp (any full Fighting-type moveset), Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch, Stone Edge as a third move for coverage),

As you can see, Sierra's team is majorly, majorly weak to Fighting-type attacks. She has two Pokémon that can cause problems based on that, but there is a workaround. Based on this, a few great line-ups to use whenever fighting Sierra would be:

Line up #1: Conkeldurr, Lucario, Scizor

Line up #2: Conkeldurr, Reshiram, Scizor

Line up #3: Conkeldurr, Chandelure, Scizor

Finally, three tips that are essential to keep in mind when fighting Team GO Rocket Leaders and Giovanni. These tips can be used when fighting Grunts as well.

Switch Out : Notice in the above-suggested line-ups that the Pokémon in Slot One is not the ideal counter for Sierra's Slot One Shadow. This is because you must start the battle with the "Switch Out" method. Put your counter to Sierra's Drowzee in the third slot and, as soon as the battle begins, switch to that Pokémon. This switch will freeze Sierra up for a moment, allowing you to deal damage without taking damage.

: Notice in the above-suggested line-ups that the Pokémon in Slot One is not the ideal counter for Sierra's Slot One Shadow. This is because you must start the battle with the "Switch Out" method. Put your counter to Sierra's Drowzee in the third slot and, as soon as the battle begins, switch to that Pokémon. This switch will freeze Sierra up for a moment, allowing you to deal damage without taking damage. Power Up: Shadow Pokémon are incredibly powerful and will hit harder than most. Your best bet, beyond going in with top counters with their ideal movesets, is to completely power up your Pokémon. It may take a lot of Stardust, but the difference between a maxed out counter and a lower-level counter may just win you the battle.

Shadow Pokémon are incredibly powerful and will hit harder than most. Your best bet, beyond going in with top counters with their ideal movesets, is to completely power up your Pokémon. It may take a lot of Stardust, but the difference between a maxed out counter and a lower-level counter may just win you the battle. Fast Charged Attacks: You may have another Pokémon that you prefer to your Scizor as a Bug-type, but keep in mind… Sierra has two shields. You want, first and foremost, a Pokémon that will be able to charge up their Charged Attacks quickly so that Sierra's shields can be taken down and real damage can be done.

Sierra's current Pokémon that can be caught as a Shiny Shadow is Drowzee. The rate of Shiny Shadow Pokémon has not yet been determined by researchers.