Defense Deoxys & Mewtwo Are Pokémon GO's July 2021 Legendaries

Niantic has announced a partial slate of Pokémon coming to Tier Five raids this July in Pokémon GO. Defense Forme Deoxys is finally returning to raids for the first time since 2019, but the announcement has left trainers wondering… can it be Shiny?

Over on the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced the following details for their Legendary Raids in July 2021:

Bidoof will be appearing in five-star raids on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time. If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny Bidoof!

This hilarious Bidoof feature in Tier Five raids is the culmination of the meme-inspired Bidoof Breakout event. We do not currently know if Bidoof will see its Shiny rate boosted to the standard Legendary rate of one in 20, but it is doubtful considering Shiny rates are normally assigned to species rather than a kind of encounter.

The Mythical Pokémon Deoxys will be appearing in its Defense Forme in five-star raids from Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. to Friday, July 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

No mention of a Shiny here. We did get a Shiny-capable Normal Forme Deoxys last year, so that is why many are wondering whether or not this Deoxys release will see a Shiny-capable Defense Forme. I tend to think that it's been so long since a Deoxys feature that Niantic is probably planning to feature a non-Shiny release for each Forme besides Normal again before releasing the Shinies.

The Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo will be appearing in five-star raids from Friday, July 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny Mewtwo!

The specific mention of Shiny Mewtwo here makes me suspect strongly that I'm correct that we will not get a chance to catch Shiny Defense Forme Deoxys, which is rather unfortunate.

Different Pokémon will also be appearing in five-star raids on the second day of Pokémon GO Fest 2021, so keep a lookout! Only Mewtwo will appear as a GO Battle League encounter for Trainers rank 20 and up on the second day of Pokémon GO Fest 2021.

All Legendaries previously featured in the game will be available during this day of GO Fest 2021.

Stay tuned for more updates on which Pokémon will be appearing in five-star raids after July 23.