Deliver Us Mars Receives First Informative Developer Diary

Frontier Developments have released a new video this morning for Deliver Us Mars as we get the game's first real in-depth developer diary. The diary is called Journey to the Red Planet and it reveals a little bit more about the story dynamic as it not just serves as a sequel to Deliver Us The Moon, but examines the complicated relationship between a father and his daughter. In fact, if you played the first game, you might be able to figure out pretty quickly who the main protagonist of this game is within the video. Enjoy the video below as the game will be released sometime this year for PC and consoles.

Journey to the Red Planet takes us behind-the-scenes on the narrative design of Deliver Us Mars, diving into the environmental themes that define the game's setting, the personal stakes of the story and the painstaking effort made by the team to create an authentic-feeling astronaut experience. Players will also get a very early glimpse at the all-new traversal system and puzzle mechanics coming to the game, which become increasingly more complex as the story progresses.

Deliver Us Mars is set in a future where Earth has been ravaged by climate change, and world-altering floods are a part of our everyday lives. In the game, which is set 10 years after Deliver Us The Moon, players join a group of astronauts on a high-stakes mission to ensure humanity's future. Their goal is to retrieve the enormous colonisation ships known as the ARKs from the shadowy organisation known as Outward, in order to revitalise planet Earth before it's too late. Along the way, they'll uncover the truth behind what happened to Outward's missing colony.

Unlike Deliver Us The Moon's main character, this hero is fully voiced. Her personality, motivations, and history will unfold in her own words as she explores the Martian landscape and the game's multiple other locations. With motion-captured performances by a talented cast, this sequel represents a huge jump in narrative presentation – enabling the developers at KeokeN Interactive to capture the emotional nuances of the characters and heighten the level of drama players will feel throughout the story.