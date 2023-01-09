Deliver Us Mars Receives New Countdown Trailer A new trailer for the game Deliver Us Mars sounds down the eventual release for the game happening next month.

Frontier Foundry and KeokeN Interactive have released a new trailer for Deliver Us Mars that serves as a countdown to the game's release. The game is already highly anticipated due to the fact that it's a sequel to a popular indie title in Deliver Us The Moon, but now we have another good look at the game with this latest trailer as we make our way to the February 2nd release date. Enjoy the trailer below!

"Learn about the emotional conflict that drives sci-fi adventure game Deliver Us Mars in the game's third and final dev diary, 'A Family Divided'. In Deliver Us Mars, protagonist Kathy Johanson joins a mission to Mars to help save planet Earth – but as this video explores, she's not alone on the Zephyr space shuttle. Among the crew is her older sister and superior, Claire Johanson, and their complicated past is a source of tension throughout the game's story."

"Both Kathy and Claire were abandoned by their father, Isaac, years earlier as he joined the organization known as Outward in their journey to Mars – leaving the rest of mankind behind to suffer on a dying planet. In the present day, Kathy and Claire follow in his footsteps to Mars, but both bring their own baggage to the mission. While Kathy misses Isaac and seeks closure for their relationship, hoping to find him alive on the Red Planet, Claire deeply resents her father for leaving his family behind and has anything but reconciliation in mind."

"Despite this, both sisters have the same goal: bring home the ARKs, enormous spaceships which are capable of reversing the Earth's climate change-induced environmental decline. Their relationship forms just one plotline within Deliver Us Mars' rich and complex narrative, which firmly builds on developer KeokeN Interactive's work on Deliver Us The Moon, the first game in this series."