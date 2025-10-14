Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Delta Force, Team Jade, TiMi Studio Group

Delta Force Launches Goose Goose Duck Limited Edition Collaboration

Delta Force has launched a brand-new limited edition collaboration with the game Goose Goose Duck, as they have a new line of cosmetics

Article Summary Delta Force teams up with Goose Goose Duck for a limited edition cosmetic crossover event.

Collect unique weapon skins by hatching Strange Eggs hidden on the Operations maps.

Enjoy daily item drops and an egg hunt twist, bringing fresh content after Easter.

Experience tactical shooter action with no pay-to-win, item trading, and extensive customization.

Team Jade and TiMi Studio Group have launched a new collaboration for Delta Force today, as they working with Gaggle Studios for a Goose Goose Duck limited edition set of cosmetics. As you can see from the image here, they have a series of skins for your weapons that you can get by hatching Strange Eggs found in various bird nests found on the Operations maps. As well as a new daily item added to the game for you to snag. That's pretty much it, there's nothing fancy about this one, just an egg hunt months after Easter happened. Best of luck to you finding them!

Delta Force

Delta Force is a modern team-based tactical shooter that revitalizes the original Delta Force game, a pioneer of modern first-person shooters. This revival enhances the immersive visual and audio experience and features a diverse array of weaponry and tactical equipment. Engage in epic all-out warfare, complete intense extraction missions, and customize a unique armory of tactical weapons! And always remember, "No One Gets Left Behind!"

Epic 48-player Warfare: Experience massive maps, dozens of weapons, multiple exciting gameplay modes, and a constant stream of live service updates! Warfare drops you into a dynamic battlefield of tactical chaos and environmental destruction. Whether you're firing at the enemy across land, sea, and air or rescuing teammates as a combat medic, own your preferred role and charge to victory!

Experience massive maps, dozens of weapons, multiple exciting gameplay modes, and a constant stream of live service updates! Warfare drops you into a dynamic battlefield of tactical chaos and environmental destruction. Whether you're firing at the enemy across land, sea, and air or rescuing teammates as a combat medic, own your preferred role and charge to victory! The Next Generation of Extraction Shooter With NO PAY-TO-WIN: Operations is where we ratchet up the intensity. Choose your gear and deploy with your 3-person squad to take on AI-controlled mercenaries, powerful bosses, and the most feared enemy of all – rival squads of players. Fortune awaits those who can successfully extract the most valuable resources. No risk, no reward! With a focus on quality-of-life features and a NO PAY-TO-WIN promise, Operations is the next evolution of the Extraction Shooter genre!

Operations is where we ratchet up the intensity. Choose your gear and deploy with your 3-person squad to take on AI-controlled mercenaries, powerful bosses, and the most feared enemy of all – rival squads of players. Fortune awaits those who can successfully extract the most valuable resources. No risk, no reward! With a focus on quality-of-life features and a NO PAY-TO-WIN promise, Operations is the next evolution of the Extraction Shooter genre! Trade all in-game Items at the Auction House: All in-game items are available for trading in the Action House, where players can freely exchange items and earn rewards without spending real money. Dive into a dynamic marketplace, trade your items, and enhance your gaming experience with exciting rewards!

All in-game items are available for trading in the Action House, where players can freely exchange items and earn rewards without spending real money. Dive into a dynamic marketplace, trade your items, and enhance your gaming experience with exciting rewards! Extensive Armory, Extreme Customization: With guidance from experienced military advisors, Delta Force offers an extensive armory of meticulously designed real-world weapons and modifications. Each weapon can be comprehensively modified, allowing players to design unique customization options that can be shared with friends. Players can also customize land, sea, and air vehicles, enabling a wide range of gameplay styles across all aspects of the battlefield.

With guidance from experienced military advisors, Delta Force offers an extensive armory of meticulously designed real-world weapons and modifications. Each weapon can be comprehensively modified, allowing players to design unique customization options that can be shared with friends. Players can also customize land, sea, and air vehicles, enabling a wide range of gameplay styles across all aspects of the battlefield. Meet G.T.I. Security: A healthy gaming environment is one of our top priorities. In true Delta Force style, we've assembled a dedicated task force to ensure the rules of engagement are respected. G.T.I. Security deploys the latest tools and technology to identify and eliminate cheaters or those who act maliciously in our game.

A healthy gaming environment is one of our top priorities. In true Delta Force style, we've assembled a dedicated task force to ensure the rules of engagement are respected. G.T.I. Security deploys the latest tools and technology to identify and eliminate cheaters or those who act maliciously in our game. Challenge the Mission Impossible with Your Elite Squad: With courage under fire and proficiency in all manner of tactical equipment and weaponry, you are the best of the best. Synergize with your elite squadmates behind enemy lines to stack the odds in your favor and make the impossible possible! Seamless cross-progression across Mobile and PC.

