Demonschool Release Date Pushed Back To November

The developers behind Demonschool announced today that they made the tough call to push the game's release date back to November

Article Summary Demonschool's release date has been rescheduled to November to avoid overlapping with Silksong's launch.

Play as Faye, a demon-hunter freshman, exploring a supernatural university full of monsters.

Build a customizable party from 15 unique characters, each with special skills and relationship options.

Battle using tactical, chess-inspired combat where you can rewind actions and create powerful combos.

Indie game developer Necrosoft Games and publisher Ysbryd Games came together to let Demonschool fans know the game has now been pushed back. The short version of it is that the surprise reveal at Gamescom 2025 of Hollow Knight: Silksong being launched on September 2 kinda put a damper on their September 3 release date. So as not to compete with what will clearly be a game people have been looking forward to, they have made the call to push the game back to November 19, 2025, so as not to be overlooked by another title that was literally thrown in front of them with about a week left to go. In the meantime, it does give the team extra time to work on anything they feel could use some love ahead of the new launch date.

Demonschool

Join college freshman Faye, descended from a demon-hunting family lineage, as she discovers creatures she'd only seen in ancient tomes, now haunting an enigmatic island university. Survive a semester like no other by making friends, forging relationships, and battling gruesome monsters inspired by '60s and '70s Italian horror cinema and Japanese horror manga on a chess-like board where movement equals action. Bring together an unstoppable battle party from hundreds of combinations among 15 playable characters, selecting between Faye's unbridled kicks, Namako's debuffs, Destin's short-shorts-fueled knockbacks, and more to create the perfect group for each combat situation.

Boost their distinct skills and abilities by scheduling them for training and accepting their side quests outside of class hours. Cultivate bonds between every pair to compose powerful combos in battle. In a realm where 2D and 3D collide, encounter and fight the demon world's worst beasts and bosses, from gory crawling hellspawn to giant skeletons and stacks of televisions. Strategically choose each party member's path in the Planning phase with unlimited rewinds to perfect each turn, then watch every punch, heal, and combo play out simultaneously in the Action phase.

Tactics : Rewind any action during the planning phase and create combos to dispatch your foes.

: Rewind any action during the planning phase and create combos to dispatch your foes. Story : A light horror narrative told through huge avatars with side quests aplenty.

: A light horror narrative told through huge avatars with side quests aplenty. Schedule : Plan your school schedule to level your characters and build their skills.

: Plan your school schedule to level your characters and build their skills. Friendship: 15 characters with whom to build relationships.

