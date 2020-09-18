Department Of Mysteries Part 2 Tasks In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event Part 2 will begin in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite directly on the heels of Part 1. The event, which will run from September 22nd to the 29th, will have another series of special tasks for wizards and witches to complete.

The full questline for The Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event Part 2 can be read below ahead of its release, along with our tips on how to maximize on this event and its rewards.

Page One of Four

Collect 2 ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Erumpent Horn

Brew Regular Invigoration Draught 1 time: 4 Snowdrop

Return 5 Brilliant Prophecy Record: Strong Exstimulo Potion

REWARD: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy

As you collect Brilliant Prophecy Records, it may be smart to hold off on placing them in the Registry just yet. Below, you'll see that there will be a task to place Brilliant images later in the quest.

Page Two of Four

Use Master Notes to brew faster 2 times: 1 Powdered Dragon Claw

Use Regular Invigoration Draught 2 times: 2 Leaping Toadstool

Collect 2 Brilliant Event Runestones: 1 Dark Detector

REWARD: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three of Four

Earn 7500 Wizarding XP from Challenges: 1 Silver Key

Defeat 15 Foes in Challenges: 1 Armadillo Bile

Complete 3 Wizarding Challenges with 3 or more teammates: 2 Healing Potions

REWARD: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy

Checking in on the Knight Bus to see which Ruins Chambers currently has active players is a terrific way to take care of the battling with other teammates if you don't have friends with you playing the game in-person.

Page Four of Four

Return 15 Brilliant Harry Potter: 1 Spell Book

Earn 500 Brilliant Family XP: 1 Spell Book

Collect 15 Mysterious Note Pieces by returning Brilliant Event Foundables: 1 Spell Book

REWARD: 1 Brilliant Hermione, 50 Gold, 5 Restricted Section Books, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 30 Spell Energy

By the time this stage is completed, you will likely be able to place most, if not all, of the Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event Part 2 images. Make sure the Bonus task is active before you do so, so you can make use of the final task and get that Silver Key.

Bonus:

Use Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 1 Granian Hair

Return 45 Brilliant Foundables: 1 Spell Book

Win in your highest unlocked Chamber: 1 Spell Book

Defeat 15 Formidable Foes in Challenges: 1 Scintillation Potion

Place 5 Brilliant Images in the Registry: 1 Silver Key

REWARD: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, ID Icon, 5 Ginny Weasley, 30 Spell Energy

Tomorrow, be sure to check back in for our full guide on The Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event Part 2 in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, along with tips on where to find certain Brilliant Foundables.