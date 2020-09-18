Department Of Mysteries Part 2 Tasks In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event Part 2 will begin in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite directly on the heels of Part 1. The event, which will run from September 22nd to the 29th, will have another series of special tasks for wizards and witches to complete.
The full questline for The Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event Part 2 can be read below ahead of its release, along with our tips on how to maximize on this event and its rewards.
Page One of Four
- Collect 2 ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Erumpent Horn
- Brew Regular Invigoration Draught 1 time: 4 Snowdrop
- Return 5 Brilliant Prophecy Record: Strong Exstimulo Potion
- REWARD: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy
As you collect Brilliant Prophecy Records, it may be smart to hold off on placing them in the Registry just yet. Below, you'll see that there will be a task to place Brilliant images later in the quest.
Page Two of Four
- Use Master Notes to brew faster 2 times: 1 Powdered Dragon Claw
- Use Regular Invigoration Draught 2 times: 2 Leaping Toadstool
- Collect 2 Brilliant Event Runestones: 1 Dark Detector
- REWARD: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Three of Four
- Earn 7500 Wizarding XP from Challenges: 1 Silver Key
- Defeat 15 Foes in Challenges: 1 Armadillo Bile
- Complete 3 Wizarding Challenges with 3 or more teammates: 2 Healing Potions
- REWARD: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy
Checking in on the Knight Bus to see which Ruins Chambers currently has active players is a terrific way to take care of the battling with other teammates if you don't have friends with you playing the game in-person.
Page Four of Four
- Return 15 Brilliant Harry Potter: 1 Spell Book
- Earn 500 Brilliant Family XP: 1 Spell Book
- Collect 15 Mysterious Note Pieces by returning Brilliant Event Foundables: 1 Spell Book
- REWARD: 1 Brilliant Hermione, 50 Gold, 5 Restricted Section Books, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 30 Spell Energy
By the time this stage is completed, you will likely be able to place most, if not all, of the Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event Part 2 images. Make sure the Bonus task is active before you do so, so you can make use of the final task and get that Silver Key.
Bonus:
- Use Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 1 Granian Hair
- Return 45 Brilliant Foundables: 1 Spell Book
- Win in your highest unlocked Chamber: 1 Spell Book
- Defeat 15 Formidable Foes in Challenges: 1 Scintillation Potion
- Place 5 Brilliant Images in the Registry: 1 Silver Key
- REWARD: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, ID Icon, 5 Ginny Weasley, 30 Spell Energy
Tomorrow, be sure to check back in for our full guide on The Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event Part 2 in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, along with tips on where to find certain Brilliant Foundables.