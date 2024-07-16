Posted in: Bungie, Destiny 2, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Destiny

Destiny 2: Echoes – Act 2 Releases New Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Destiny 2: Echoes - Act 2 as the content has officially been launched in the game.

Article Summary Destiny 2: Echoes - Act 2 launch trailer debuts, revealing epic new encounters.

Bungie surprises players with unscheduled release, igniting excitement in the community.

Guardians to uncover the power of Echoes across Nessus, battling Vex and new foes.

New six-week Acts bring fresh content: activities, gear, and a thrilling new player activity.

After much secrecy, Bungie has released Destiny 2: Echoes – Act 2 today, and with it comes a new launch trailer to check out. The team really hasn't been going too far in depth about what's to come in each act, leaving the bulk of what you'll experience a surprise. So the fact we got a launch trailer showing off some of the fights is a lovely little treat ahead of playing the game. You can check out the trailer above, as Act 2 is officially live in the game today.

Destiny 2: Echoes

After brave Guardians led the charge to defeat the Witness and stop its Final Shape, mysterious objects of immense power called Echoes were strewn across the system in reaction to the climactic battle. Echoes takes players on a journey to discover the meaning of these objects, leading players to Nessus, where the planet is evolving. Working with Failsafe, Saint-14, and Osiris, Guardians will mobilize against an expanding army of Vex and a mysterious new enemy. Guardians from across the globe battled to be the first to bring the final fight to the Witness, leading the ultimate battle with the allies of the Traveler. Congratulations to Team Parabellum for emerging victorious as the first fireteam of six to complete the raid on Contest Mode. All six members will receive World First title belts and will forever be known as the World First Champions of Salvation's Edge.

Each Episode released will feature three Acts, each about six weeks in length, with Echoes Act 2 launching on July 16, and Act 3 going live on August 27. Each Act will include new activities and missions, such as the new three-player Breach Executable activity launching in Echoes Act 1. Echoes will also introduce new weapons and armor; additional unlocks for the Seasonal Artifact and Season Pass, and more.

