Destiny 2: Revenant – Act II Releases New Trailer Ahead Of Launch

Destiny 2: Revenant - Act II launhes tomorrow, as Bungie reveal one last trailer, a few new details, and a crossover wiht Street Fighter 6

Article Summary Destiny 2: Revenant - Act II trailer reveals new Tomb of Elders mode with intense challenges.

Players unite with Mithrax and Eido to halt Fikrul's resurrected Fallen army in Destiny 2.

New Street Fighter 6 crossover brings iconic moves and cosmetics to Destiny 2's Eververse Store.

Celebrate The Dawning with holiday treats and the new Void Linear Fusion Rifle, Mistral Lift.

Bungie has revealed some of the last details of what's to come in Destiny 2: Revenant – Act II, including a special crossover event with Street Fighter. First off, the latest trailer shows off some of what you'll experience in the Tomb of Elders, as you'll come across new weapons and artifact mods. Meanwhile, the company has partnered with Capcom to add several references to Street Fighter 6 into the game for some additional bonus content, most of which will be in the shop. We have more details below as this new update launches tomorrow, November 19.

Destiny 2: Revenant – Act II — Tomb of Elders

Players will work with Mithrax and Eido to stop Fikrul from resurrecting more Fallen for his Scorn army, including the deadliest of enemies from the Prison of Elders. Inspired by the beloved Prison of Elders mode in the original Destiny, Tomb of Elders will bring intense challenges to the fray as Guardians infiltrate the tomb and face off against different combatant factions in multiple arenas while escalating in difficulty each round. Act II also introduces a new set of Artifact perks for those looking to power up their melee and Arc builds. Later this Act, The Dawning celebration returns, with Eva Levante bringing back her Holiday Oven for delicious winter treats to share around the galaxy, and gifting Guardians the new Void Linear Fusion Rifle, Mistral Lift.

Street Fighter 6 Crossover

Here comes a new challenger! Launching alongside Act II of Destiny 2: Revenant on November 19, prepare to experience a Shoryuken-style collaboration with an array of new cosmetics inspired by Street Fighter 6 available in the Eververse Store. Channel the iconic fighting styles of Chun-Li and Ryu with three new Finishers – Hadoken, Lightning Kick, and Spinning Kick. Guardians can charge up their Drive Gauge with two energetic emotes, Blanka Fight and Bonus Stage, and gear up their Ghost with three new shells modeled after Cammy, Chun-Li, and Ryu. Also featured is a Blanka-inspired universal helmet ornament available for all classes, ensuring that their Guardians are ready for every best-of-three showdown.

