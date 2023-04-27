Destiny 2's Annual Guardian Games Returns On May 2nd Bungie has revealed that the Guardian Games will officially return to Destiny 2, with everything kicking off on May 2nd.

Be ready for the competition to begin, as Bungie announced this week they are bringing back a Destiny 2 favorite with the annual Guardian Games. The team posted the news in the latest blog post going over the finer details of this year's competition, which will kick off on May 2nd, 2023. Running all the way until May 23rd, you'll have a chance to score some awesome items, totally free, helping cap off the end of Season 20 in the process. We have a ton of details below from the devs as this will kick off on Tuesday.

During Guardian Games, Destiny 2 players will earn medallions for activities across the game, including a class-based version of the popular PvP mode Supremacy. That's right, get ready for even more fierce competition in the Crucible. While participating in the event, players can earn two Guardian Games weapons:

Taraxippos – The first Legendary Strand Scout Rifle in the game.

– The first Legendary Strand Scout Rifle in the game. The Title – The Void Submachine Gun is back with updates, including the fan-favorite perk, Repulsor Brace.

Also free for players is the Guardian Games Event Card. By completing challenges on their card, players can obtain cosmetic rewards like a new Exotic emote, the brand-new Champ title, as well as extra Triumphs. The Event Card can be upgraded for 1,000 Silver to unlock instant and additional earnable rewards.

This year, teams will compete in the Technical and Charitable categories. The Technical category tracks each officially registered team's total number of medals dunked during Guardian Games. The Charitable category tracks the total amount raised through the team's official Bungie Foundation sign-up page throughout the same period. The top four teams in each category will be awarded with some sweet prizes, including:

Top team in the Technical category: custom art of your fireteam by PherianArt

Top team in the Charitable category: custom art of your fireteam by Gammatrap

Top two teams in the Technical and Charitable categories: Guardian Games Pendant ($200 MSRP)

Top three teams in the Technical and Charitable categories: Apricot Dawn emblem

Top four teams in the Technical and Charitable categories: Bungie Store discount codes

There will also be an excellent donation reward for participants to enjoy: