Devolver Digital Reveals Reverse City-Builder Terra Nil

Devolver Digital announced a brand new game on the way as they unveiled their reverse city-builder title Terra Nil. This game is really cool but it's also looking like it might be a head-scratcher for a few people, as you will be an engineer performing reverse city construction on an ecosystem that needs reconstruction. You'll be challenged with turning a barren wasteland into an ecological paradise by completing several tasks along the way to install different flora and fauna to keep the city going. Then you'll need to perform clean-up in order to leave the remaining environment pristine. Essentially, the game is about the restoration of a ravaged environment rather than just building one from scratch over everything that already exists. We got more info and a trailer below as the game has yet to receive a release window.

Terra Nil, from eco-warriors Free Lives (Broforce) and recycled publisher Devolver Digital, presents players with the task of environmental rejuvenation. Begin with the water system, slowly purify the soil, and cultivate pioneer greenery. Embark on more ambitious tasks, restore biodiversity, fix the climate, introduce wildlife, and finally recycle all the structures you used to get there, leaving the environment pristine. Each region of the game has its own flavour and procedural generation palette. Yet even within a region, no two playthroughs will be the same. Navigate sprawling, verdant, hand-painted environments where everything but the rocks move and breathe. A meditative soundtrack and stunning audio palette will accompany your efforts. The open-ended strategy progresses through multiple stages of restoration, including cultivating biodiversity, fixing the climate and even recycling the buildings players used to get there. Traverse the planet, restoring different geographical regions, each with their own unique challenges, flora and fauna. Navigate sprawling, procedurally generated maps with lush hand painted environments where everything but the rocks move and breathe. Restore the world's climate with unique weather patterns for different regions and a beautiful and meditative reactive soundtrack and audio palette.