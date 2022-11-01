Día De Muertos Event 2022 Begins Today In Pokémon GO

A one-day-only event begins at 10 a.m. today in Pokémon GO. The Día de Muertos Event 2022 continues the Ghost-type focus of this past week's Halloween Event, but the Halloween costumes are gone and replaced by a special cempasúchitl crown-wearing Duskull. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details of the Día de Muertos 2022 event starting today in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

New costumed Pokémon: Duskull wearing a cempasúchitl crown will be released in the game, and it can indeed be Shiny. Yo can obtain cempasúchitl-wearing Dusclops and Dusknoir as well by evolving cempasúchitl Duskull. Cempasúchitl Duskull will be available in the wild, from Incense spawns, in field research, and in the raids. It is marked as a rare spawn across the board.

Spotlight Hour: Cempasúchitl Duskull will be the focus of tonight's Spotlight Hour from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m., giving more trainers a chance to Shiny hunt for it. This will be easily the best chance that most of us will have to catch Shiny Cempasúchitl Duskull. For those looking to take advantage of the Spotlight Hour bonus, drop two Star Pieces to take advantage of the hour's double Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Event bonuses: Double Catch Candy One-and-a-half-hour Lure Modules One and a half-hour Incense Collection Challenge: This challenge will reward an encounter with Alolan Marowak, a Poffin, and Incense.

Wild Spawns: Cubone, Chinchou, Sunkern, Roselia, Litwick, and Swirlix. Drifloon, Yamask, and cempasúchitl Duskull will be rare spawns. Trainers in Latin America and the Caribbean will see event-themed Pokémon even more often in the wild.

Incense and Lure Spawns: Cubone, Sunkern, Sunflora, Roselia, Drifloon, Yamask, and Swirlix. Houndoom and cempasúchitl Duskull will be rare spawns.

Field Research: Cubone, Roselia, and Litwick. Houndoom and cempasúchitl Duskull will be found in rare tasks.

Raids: Tier One: Duskull wearing a cempasúchitl crown Tier Three: Dragonite, Sableye, Druddigon Tier Five: Origin Forme Giratina Mega Raids: Mega Banette

