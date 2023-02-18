Diablo IV Announces Open Beta Period Coming In March Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed that they will be holding an Open Beta for Diablo IV in late March 2023.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed some big news for Diablo IV, as they will be holding an Open Beta period for the game next month. The word came down during IGN Fan Fest that those players who pre-ordered the game will be able to take part in the Early Access portion of the Open Beta, which will run from March 17th-19th, with code redemption going live as we speak. Meanwhile, the following weekend will see the official launch of the Open Beta for all players, as you'll be able to try the game out from March 24th-26th. You can read more about it below, as we have a snippet from the team's guide explaining what you can expect to see.

"During both the Open Beta and Early Access weekends, players will be able to intimately explore the early game of Diablo IV. This includes a first taste of the campaign via the Prologue and the entirety of Act 1. The first zone, Fractured Peaks, is yours to navigate as you please—stampede through the rugged landscape and cut down demons. For the Open Beta and Early Access weekends, your character can only level up to Level 25, but you're welcome to continue ripping through demons until the Open Beta ends."

"Make your mark on Sanctuary by clearing hellish hordes from dungeons, completing intriguing quests provided by the locals, and amassing powerful loot from fallen foes. Simply put, this is your opportunity to combat the might of the Burning Hells prior to our June 6 release. With that said, the experience is not finalized and you may encounter performance issues, outages, and come across things that simply don't work. After the Open Beta concludes, we'll evaluate all feedback we've received and will make changes as needed. We look forward to you experiencing this small taste of what Diablo IV has to offer."