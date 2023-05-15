Diablo IV Developers Discuss The Game's New Storyline Check out the latest video for Diablo IV as the team from Blizzard Entertainment explain the current storyline.

Blizzard Entertainment released a new video today chatting with the developers for Diablo IV, as the team went over the new story for this game. This big takeaways from this are that the story picks up 50 years after the events of Diablo III, as you are presented with a new plane of Hell for both vets and beginners to venture into. You'll start as a wanderer in the Fractured Peaks zone, before being pulled into the events currently happening in the Sanctuary. Not counting yourself and whoever you may be venturing with, what remains of humanity is caught once again in the eternal battle between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells, as the Horadrim aim to sway your mind against Lilith's dark powers.

You'll come across many familiar names and new faces this time around, including Lorath, a new Horadrim and scholar named Donan, a young adventurer named Neyrelle, and another new character named Prava, who leads the Cathedral of Light, who hopes to show you the commanding ways of the Light. Some new apocalyptic events are happening within Sanctuary, as this will be one of the darkest stories told in the series. There's a lot to unpack from all of that as, regardless of storyline or themes, this clearly was made to be a much more narrative experience than any previous version. You can check out the video below as they chat with game director Joe Shely, associate writer Eden Trujillo, senior manager of lore Sean Copeland, and principal writer Matt Burns, as the team sat down together to give you a better idea of what's going on with an exploration of how the story between Lilith and Inarius will play out, and how you'll be at the center of it all. Enjoy the video, as Diablo IV will be released on June 6th, 2023.