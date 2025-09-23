Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Diablo IV Reveals More Details About The Flesh Harvest Update

Diablo IV has a new update coming later this week, as Albrecht, tried to summon the Boil of Creation in the Flesh Harvest update

Article Summary Diablo IV's Flesh Harvest update introduces the Sharval Wilds zone and new storyline twists.

Explore new subzones, face Albrecht’s monstrous creation, and encounter the Shardborne hive.

Cycle of Strife is revamped—expect faster progression, Shadow War updates, and exclusive rewards.

Fresh in-game events include Wilds Hunt boss chases, PvP War Games, and the Festival of the Ancient Moon.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed more details about the impending update for Diablo IV, as players have much to look forward to in the Flesh Harvest update. This will serve as the penultimate chapter in the Epoch of Madness storyline, as Albrecht, the first human host of Diablo, is trying to summon a living mountain of flesh called the Boil of Creation. Players will get the a new zone called the Sharval Wilds to explore, along with a ton of updates to the title. We have the dev notes about it below (with more details on their blog), along with two videos, as the content will be released on September 25, 2025.

Diablo IV – Flesh Harvest

Sharval Wilds Zone and Quest: The homeland of the Druids continues to unravel as Albrecht's twisted vision reshapes reality. Journey through the Boil of Creation and The Wicker Fields subzones and discover the new Shardborne hive rising. The Epoch of Madness continues, changing the lands and the very souls of the people living there.

The homeland of the Druids continues to unravel as Albrecht's twisted vision reshapes reality. Journey through the Boil of Creation and The Wicker Fields subzones and discover the new Shardborne hive rising. The Epoch of Madness continues, changing the lands and the very souls of the people living there. Cycle of Strife Reborn: Cycle of Strife is being updated in a big way, making your fight more intense and quicker to complete. Shadow Wars and Shadow Contracts are being refreshed, making progression quicker and smoother with more valuable bonuses along your Clan's journey, including a new legendary Shadow Cloak cosmetic wreathed in smoke and starlight.

Cycle of Strife is being updated in a big way, making your fight more intense and quicker to complete. Shadow Wars and Shadow Contracts are being refreshed, making progression quicker and smoother with more valuable bonuses along your Clan's journey, including a new legendary Shadow Cloak cosmetic wreathed in smoke and starlight. In-Game Events: The Flesh Harvest brings fresh ways to play in Westmarch. Wilds Hunt: Engage in an open-world chase where a massive boss flees across the Wilds. Track it down, slay the corrupted Fae monstrosity, and claim valuable rewards, including Ancient Legendary items. Bleak Celebration is a two-week event running alongside the Legendary Gem Surge, where players complete tasks for Commendations to redeem for Legendary Gear, Crests, Pearls, and more. War Games introduces a custom PvP match system in Westmarch, letting players define match rules, host spectator scrimmages, and settle rivalries without queues, matchmaking, or rewards. Festival of the Ancient Moon is a two-week event where players complete daily and weekly tasks to progress through milestones. Earn extra Runes, Floras, and Keys, plus chase rewards like Legendary Crests, Pearls, Legendary Gear, and Set Gear.

The Flesh Harvest brings fresh ways to play in Westmarch.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!