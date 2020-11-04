Did Pokémon GO Just Add Permanent Mega Evolution To The Game?

Could it be true? Could Mega Evolution, currently a temporary power-up in Pokémon GO, become permanent? A new addition to the game's code has been discovered in a datamine that has set the game's fandom running wild with theories.

Here's what was discovered in a recent Pokémon GO datamine by the Pokéminers of the Silph Road:

.get_TempEvolutionIsLocked .set_TempEvolutionIsLocked .get_LockedTempEvolution .set_LockedTempEvolution TemporaryEvolutionFinishMs TempEvolutionIsLocked LockedTempEvolution MakeTempEvoPermanent

So, obviously, looking at the code… well, it looks like what Elon Musk might produce if he was forced to write a poem. While it's hard to tell what certain elements of this may mean, the final bit of this is about as clear as it comes.

MakeTempEvoPermanent

In Pokémon GO, there is one type of temporary evolution, and it was introduced this past summer: Mega Evolution. This discovery in the code comes after Niantic announced changes coming to Mega Evolution in November, including new ways to earn Mega Energy for free. Could the introduction of some way to make Mega Evolution permanent in Pokémon GO finally quell the controversy?

While this will be a theory until it's officially confirmed for the game, again, there's no other kind of temporary evolution structured in the game. We will report as news comes in because, if this comes to fruition, it will be far and away the biggest change to Mega Evolution since the idea was first introduced in the main series games Pokémon X and Y, where the feature is debatably even more limited than in Pokémon GO. One thing to expect, if this ends up happening, is a tremendous cost. Personally, I would predict the cost being 1000+ Mega Energy and potentially a 1,000,000 Star Dust per Pokémon due to the immense power these things pack. Only time and patience will tell how this possible new addition to Pokémon GO will play out.