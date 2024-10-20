Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR, Wired Productions | Tagged: Dig VR, Just Add Water

Dig VR Changes Its Release Date Because of Batman

Dig VR has a new release date for mid-November, which they are totally blaming on Batman, but doing it in a hilarious way

Article Summary Dig VR delayed to November 14 to avoid clashing with Batman: Arkham Origins VR release.

Hilarious promo trailer blames Batman for the delay of Dig VR's launch.

Dig VR offers immersive digger simulation with authentic controls and casual arcade twist.

Play solo or with friends, explore Diglington, unlock customizations, and tackle diverse challenges.

Indie game developer Just Add Water and publisher Wired Productions have changed the release date of Dig VR, and it's all Batman's fault. The game was set to be released this week; however, the game would come up fighting for VR space against Batman: Arkham Origins. So they decided to push it back a few weeks to November 14 so as not to compete. As part of the move, they put out a new promo trailer for the game, making fun of the move for Batman.

Dig VR

Dig VR captures the sheer joy, adrenaline, and frustrations of life on a digger in an exciting experience for novices and pros. Featuring authentic, immersive controls that recreate the feeling of driving a real digger, Dig VR is a light-simulation game with a casual arcade twist! Grow your business in the charming town of Diglington, a place where everything can be fixed by the power of a digger. Take on a variety of jobs for the town's residents – from traditional construction jobs to more obscure requests! Accompanying you is Dig FM, a dedicated radio station with a wide selection of music to brighten any day. Progress from micro-sized to colossal diggers with a diverse set of attachments to overcome any challenge. Dig in style by unlocking over 70 customization options to suit your aesthetic! Available to play solo or with a friend, get hands-on with the fast-paced mini-games, or unwind in the sandbox mode. Then, discover a trove of Lost Treasure in a standalone mode where new items are added regularly. Whether this is your first time operating a digger or you're already a master, digging fortunes await!

The first-ever digger game developed exclusively for Meta Quest.

Choice of authentic & simplified controller schemes.

Career Mode Campaign with options for serious and casual players.

Unlock new machinery & attachments.

Personalize your digger with decals, paint, and skins.

Play with a friend in select modes • Discover new items regularly in Lost Treasure mode.

