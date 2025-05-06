Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Fallout 76, Games, Video Games | Tagged: fallout 76

Fallout 76 Reveals Its Spring Seasonal Event: The Big Bloom

Fallout 76 has a brand-new Spring seasonal event happening later this month, as they revealed details about The Big Bloom

Article Summary The Big Bloom Spring event is live in Fallout 76 through May 20, flooding the landscape with floral dangers.

Help Black-Eyed Susan defend her Skyline Valley meadow from aggressive Plant Monsters called The Overgrown.

Collect flowers, avoid deadly landmines, and battle fierce bees while aiding this unique seasonal quest.

Earn new spring-themed rewards, legendary weapons, and unlock craftable flower crowns with special recipes.

Bethesda Softworks has a new event happening for the next couple of weeks for Fallout 76, as The Big Bloom will take over much of the land. Starting today and running through May 20, players will experience a growth among the various locations, as you'll help Black-Eyed Susan defend her meadow against The Overgrown. We have the dev notes from their latest blog below as the content is live right now.

Fallout 76 – The Big Bloom

There is no more avid a floral arranger than Black-Eyed Susan, a polite, older woman who is spending her retirement in Skyline Valley. Unfortunately for Susan, the meadow where she picks the flowers for her arrangements has a thorny problem: "Plant Monsters," as she calls them. The Overgrown have overtaken Susan's meadow, and since you're out enjoying the sunshine, Susan's going to make it your problem too. But she's no pushover, Black-Eyed Susan is armed, dangerous and has your back.

At the top of every hour, head to Susan's favorite meadow in Skyline Valley. There, help her pick some flowers and deal with the Overgrown. Although, you'll want to mind your step. Your next one could be your last. Susan's favorite meadow also happens to be chock full of buried landmines. Other dangers in the meadow are the pollinators of those flowers you're picking: the bees! There's one buzzing devil in particular who makes all other Appalachian bees look like ants. Or just normal-sized bees. Don't get stung.

Crowning Rewards

Completing The Big Bloom will net you experience, caps, Legendary Weapons and recipes for springtime-inspired outfits and C.A.M.P items. The first time you complete The Big Bloom, you will be rewarded with a recipe book, from which you can learn flower crown crafting recipes. Flower crowns are a new headwear introduced with The Big Bloom that you can craft from three base flowers: Carnal Weepers, Radlilies and Crystalcups. Combining two base flowers crafts a hybrid flower which you will need for more advanced flower crowns, like the Starlace Flower Crown.

