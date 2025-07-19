Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Diner Bros 2, JAYFL Games

Diner Bros 2 Will Be Released For Steam Next Week

Gather your friends and get ready to get back in the diner business, as Diner Bros 2 will be released next week for Steam

Article Summary Diner Bros 2 launches on Steam next week, bringing frantic cooking co-op action for up to four players.

Build, customize, and optimize your diner as you serve unique customers with their own quirky demands.

Unlock new recipes, hire staff, and tackle themed campaigns like Burger Bros and Chicken Bros.

Flexible difficulty options and couch co-op make Diner Bros 2 perfect for solo or group play sessions.

Indie game developer and publisher JAYFL Games will release their quick cooking co-op sequel, Diner Bros 2, next week for Steam. You and up to three more friends will work together to bring a new diner up from nothing, working to serve people as they come in, all while not trying ot mess up orders, have food stolen, and other issues that may arise. Enjoy the trailer here showing off the latest version of the game, as it wil be released on July 24, 2025.

Diner Bros 2

Ready to prove your culinary chops? In Diner Bros 2, you'll manage a bustling restaurant by prepping, frying, plating, and serving a non-stop flood of orders. Fully customize your kitchen, unlock exciting new recipes, and race the clock in an addictive, fast-paced cooking frenzy. It's not just the orders that get crazy: It's also the Unique Customers who will keep you on your toes! Each character has their own quirks and demands that will test your multitasking skills. You'll need to learn who's who and adapt on the fly. As your diner grows, you'll be able to purchase new equipment – including better tools to keep up with the increasing demand and optimize your kitchen layout. Expand your restaurant to impress the Food Critic and earn that coveted 3-star award!

Cook, serve, and satisfy customers in a fast-paced cooking frenzy!

Fully customize and optimize your restaurant layout to fit your playstyle.

Unlock and master delicious new recipes as you expand your diner.

Handle special customers like the Jogger, Teenager, Construction Worker, and more – each with unique quirks!

Keep a close watch on sneaky diners who might try to steal or dine and dash.

Build your culinary empire across multiple themed campaigns – including Burger Bros and Chicken Bros, with more on the way!

Hire staff in single-player or invite friends to join your crew in exciting 2–4 player couch co-op matches.

Enjoy flexible difficulty options that allow you to craft your ideal gameplay experience.

