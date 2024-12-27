Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dino-Ducks Dash, Duckosaurus Games

Dino-Ducks Dash Has Been Released For Steam

Just in case you needed an insane four-player platforming race to be the last one standing, Dino-Ducks Dash is now available on Steam

Choose from co-op or PvP modes as you race through challenging levels.

Face random events, enemies, and debris with friends in nail-biting gameplay.

Dash and dodge to climb the leaderboard while reviving teammates in co-op mode.

Indie game developer and publisher Duckosaurus Games has released their latest title, Dino-Ducks Dash, for PC via Steam. This is a platform runner title for 2-4 players in which you'll race each other or work together as teams to make it to the end of a level that is just trying to make it hard for you and eventually kill you. That is, if your teammates don't beat the game to it. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game is live.

Dino-Ducks Dash

Dino-Ducks Dash is a challenging chaotic 2D endless runner platformer for 1 to 4 players. The goal of the game is very simple: make the leaderboard explode with your score! You are able to play three modes:

1-4 player co-op (One score to rule them all)

1-4 player PvP (Highest score wins)

1-4 player PvP Deadmatch. (Last one standing)

Navigate the chaos with 3 of your friends, try not to get hit by debris, look out for enemies, and, of course, mind your friends and the gabs. We combined platforming with an endless runner and parts of a bullet hell. While you are jumping, destroying enemies, dashing your way through the vines and trying to get your multiplier up the game will throw random events at you, and they are not friendly! The going will get tough but remember you are not alone in a co-op game. Your friends have the chance to revive you whenever you need it. So take a sip from that soda, but keep a hand on that controller because you'll be back!

Get an edge (pun intended) by dashing against the edge and try to get your multiplier as high as possible so earning points becomes a breeze. But remember, those pesky random events can come up any minute, don't hit any walls, and gabs are still a thing. While you would think your friends will help you, there is always that one guy…

