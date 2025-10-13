Posted in: Games, Kalypso Media, Video Games | Tagged: Artefacts Studio, Disciples: Domination

Disciples: Domination Has Released Its First Gameplay Trailer

Disciples: Domination has a brand-new trailer out this week, showing off more of the gameplay for the dark fantasy strategy RPG

Artefacts Studio and publisher Kalypso Media dropped a brand-new trailer for Disciples: Domination, as we get a better look at the gameplay. This is about a minute and a half of seeing how the dark fantasy strategy RPG will play out, as the team showcase many of the mechanics that are going into the sequel and how they have improved from the original. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will be out sometime in 2026.

Disciples: Domination

Players step back into the boots of Avyanna to find that her once-stable rule has begun to shatter. Nevendaar has only grown more volatile, and as loyal factions falter, and tensions rise, Avyanna must navigate its regions – all explored in real time – while the weight of the crown grows heavier by the day. She must hold her crumbling kingdom together, or watch it descend into chaos. From the seat of power in Yllian, players must manage the demands of war and rule, making decisions that will affect factions across Nevendaar. Dwarves from the Mountain Clans return, and Avyanna's choices will affect her standing with their forces and four other factions, helping her create a powerful battle squad. Some will be ready to join her cause, while others will vehemently fight against her rule. Avyanna can also recruit trusted companions, both familiar and not, each with their skills and backstories that can unlock secrets as she steers the fate of the realm.

Dark & Mature Story: In Disciples: Domination you continue Avyanna's journey in a grim tale of power, war and sacrifice. Every decision carves her path – shaping her fate and the future of Nevendaar.

Rule Supreme: From your capital, Yllian, you rule your realm and army. Consult your companions for guidance as your choices shape your faction reputation, impacting how others react to your rule, and the whole world around you.

Refined Turn-Based Combat: Lead your army in tactical, grid-based battles with faster pacing, dynamic events and richer interaction. New skills, faction abilities and unit synergies deepen your strategical options along with the unique system of strengths and weaknesses.

Choose Your Companions: Unlock and choose trusted companions to reflect your playstyle – leveraging their combat prowess and unique world skills to aid your quest to save Nevendaar.

Hold Your World Together: Recruit and upgrade units from five distinct factions. Build powerful squads by combining unique skills and abilities and train them to defeat your enemies in turn-based encounters.

Real-Time World Exploration: Travel the dark, living world of Nevendaar in real time. Uncover new regions, meet compelling characters, face terrifying foes, and dive into rewarding quests as the story unfolds.

The Mountain Clans Return: The dwarves are back – and they might not be your allies. Will they stand with you, or spark a new fire you'll be forced to extinguish?

