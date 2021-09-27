Disco Elysium – The Final Cut Heads To Xbox Consoles In October

Indie developer and publisher ZA/UM announced dates to bring Disco Elysium – The Final Cut over to all Xbox consoles. The team confirmed that the game will be released digitally first, which will take place on October 12th as it will be available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, while a physical edition will be released on November 9th. The team didn't just port the game, they went out of their way to re-assemble the game for these consoles, which included a redesigned user interface experience, font scaling options, improved legibility, and all quality-of-life enhancements. We have more info on this version below along with a trailer showing off who the Xbox version will look and play.

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is the definitive edition of the ground-breaking, multi award-winning open world role playing game with an insane amount of choice and consequence. You're a detective with a unique skill system at your disposal and a whole city block to carve your path across. Interrogate unforgettable characters, crack murder cases, or take bribes. Become the hero, prophet, madman, the greatest detective the world has ever seen… or an absolute disaster of a human being. The Final Cut brings the residents of Revachol to vibrant life with the inclusion of one million professionally voice acted words by actors from all over the world, as well as adding brand new political vision quests. Explore unseen areas, encounter an expanded cast of memorable citizens, and leave an even bigger mark on the world, all with 'quality of life' gameplay enhancements and added replayability. New Political Vision Quests: Face the reality of your worldview as your political compass leads you down new paths. Discover more citizens, a whole extra area, and monumental sights as you leave an even bigger mark on the world by chasing your dreams.

