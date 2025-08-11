Posted in: Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, inside out

Disney Dreamlight Valley Players Will Get An Emotional Rescue

Disney Dreamlight Valley will be getting a visit from the characters of Inside Out, as the Emotional Rescue update arrives next week

Article Summary Inside Out characters Joy and Sadness join Disney Dreamlight Valley as new villagers in the Emotional Rescue update.

Help Joy and Sadness repair Riley's Control Console and bring emotions back on track in exciting new story quests.

Memory Mania mini-event returns August 27–September 9, with exclusive rewards including a Nostalgia animal companion.

New Retro Roadtrip Star Path, expanded Photo Gallery, and house customization features boost Valley creativity.

Gameloft has revealed new info about the next major update to Disney Dreamlight Valley, as players will be getting some support with Emotional Rescue. As you can see from the image here, you'll be getting a visit from characters featured in Inside Out, which includes Joy and Sadness being added to the game as new Villagers. We have a few more details from the devs as the content will be released across all platforms on August 20, 2025.

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Emotional Rescue

In the new Emotional Rescue update, players will take on the role of a Mind Worker and work with Joy and Sadness to repair Riley's emotional Control Console. Get those memories flowing again and create a Dream Production to get Riley's emotions back on track! To coincide with the new update, the popular Memory Mania mini-event will return for a limited time. From August 27 to September 9, players can earn all-new rewards, including an adorable Animal Companion inspired by Nostalgia from Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2!

Players looking to expand their decorative and customization options for their Valleys can also get ready for the all-new "Retro Roadtrip" Star Path, inviting everyone to experience some summertime nostalgia with a fun retro twist. Go fishing around the Valley, spend time with your beloved Animal Companions, and snap pics with your Royal Phone to unlock retro fashions, classic diner-inspired furniture, and a cool Fox companion.

Lastly, the new update will also see the introduction of a number of new quality-of-life improvements. Save even more of your magical Dreamlight Valley memories with the newly expanded Photo Gallery that can now hold 6 of your favorite in-game snapshots. Get busy building with newly improved House customization options that include the ability to change the layout of secondary rooms and pair diagonal fences with diagonal paths, just to name a few!

