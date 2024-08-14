Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, D23, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana D23 Interview – Family Fun and Collectibility

D23 was this past weekend and we got to enter the Disney Lorcana Booth and talk to their incredible team about the hit Trading Card Game

This past weekend, D23 kicked off with a slew of impressive announcements, including new trailers for Star Wars Skeleton Crew, teases for upcoming Marvel Comics, and plenty of Disney fun. Luckily, Bleeding Cool was on the scene, as Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth had a chance to dive into the exciting chaos of the event once again. One of the highlights was catching up with the Disney Lorcana team to chat about their hit-and-growing Trading Card Game. We spoke with Ryan Miller, Brand Designer, and Steve Warner, Lead Game Designer and Co-Designer, about the game's rise over the past year. They discuss the demographics they have come across and the fun dynamics of covering all the bases from a basic card collector to competitive fans.

Are you guys meeting a lot of new fans here, or what are the demographics of your guy's booth and who you're talking to?

I'd say about 25% of the folks I meet here are the people that have been playing for a long time or they just got into it. The rest are people who go into it because of family and A lot of folks; it's their first trading card game, which I love. People are like I've never played this before. There was a family that they just came by, and it's like three generations, and they all got into the game, and they all played it together. It's just that kind of thing is just wonderful; I mean, that's what we're all about; really, it's just bringing people together. There's something about tabletop games, you know, you sit down, you make memories, and it's a delightful thing to be a part of.

You have a player base that is so very casual and competitive base, and then you have people who you're just literally collecting because the art is beautiful. But considering that, you have just a massive different demographic of people who are collecting cards for such in playing for all do that for different reasons. Would you do anything different in terms of rolling all of this out?

Ryan: "I think, to me, one of the nice things about trading card games is that there are so many cards you can make cards for everybody. You know you can make cards for just the Disney fans, you can make cards for the hard-core gamers, you can make cards for the collectors, and then there's something for everyone to find. It's just really cool that we can do that, and it's something we absolutely considered every set. I mean Steve's team is just killing it, absolutely knocking it out of the park with how many different decks are viable in tournaments, it's really great."

Ryan: "We have a whole section, including Steve's team, where we just talk about art and world collectibility. How can we increase that? How can you make it better? That sort of thing. So to me, it's more about, you know, I have this phrase I say a lot in the company, and that is that we are not here to be right. We're here to get it right, and that just means iterating and getting feedback, and trying to do better every time. I think that one of the things that we really work hard on is what can we get better. Can we do this better? Can we make it more fun? Can we make it more engaging? That sort of thing. It's something we're constantly talking about."

